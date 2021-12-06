ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: 'The Free Fall' Trailer Has Shawn Ashmore Playing an Abusive Husband in New Horror Movie

By Erick Massoto
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGravitas Ventures has released the trailer for The Free Fall, and Collider can exclusively reveal your first look at the horror movie starring Shawn Ashmore, Andrea Londo, and Jane Badler. The story follows Sara (Londo), a girl who, after trying to commit suicide, is lured back into an abusive relationship. It...

