ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tobii AB (TOBII)

investing.com
 3 days ago

Tobii AB (publ) develops and sells eye-tracking technology and solutions in Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tobii Dynavox, Tobii Pro,...

uk.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Google disrupts cybercrime web infecting 1 mn devices

Google said Tuesday it has moved to shut down a network of about one million hijacked electronic devices used worldwide to commit online crimes, while also suing Russia-based hackers the tech giant claimed were responsible. The so-called botnet of infected devices, which was also used to surreptitiously mine bitcoin, was cut off at least for now from the people wielding it on the internet. "The operators of Glupteba are likely to attempt to regain control of the botnet using a backup command and control mechanism," wrote Shane Huntley and Luca Nagy from Google's threat analysis group. Large technology companies like Google and Microsoft are increasingly pulled into the battle against cybercrime, which is conducted via their products thus giving them unique understanding of and access to the threats.
INTERNET
aithority.com

Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health Signs Partner Agreement With Pihlajalinna Plc

Aino Health announces that they sign partner agreement with Pihlajalinna Plc, one of the big three health and healthcare service providers in Finland. Pihlajalinna organizes over 200 000 employees in their occupational health care services. By the partnership Aino will get the possibility to strengthen Pihlajalinna’s offer to their customers...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Boozt AB ADR (BOZTY)

At times during 2020 it has felt like the markets have been on a rollercoaster ride. Global lockdowns, rock-bottom interest rates, increased stimulus measures, and the recent US... Industry. Sector. Employees. Market. Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, , accessories, and beauty products online. It...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Reality Headsets#Software#Consumer Electronics#Tobii#Tobii Tech
Fudzilla

Apple’s battery development chief flees

Apple's global battery development chief, Ahn Soonho, has moved to Volkswagen to lead the automaker's development of electric vehicle batteries. The move is further proof that Apple’s car moves are not being taken that seriously within the company. This is the second time in recent months that an Apple executive...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Shareholder objects to Activision CEO Kotick's renomination to Coca-Cola board

Dec 9 (Reuters) - A Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) shareholder asked the beverage giant on Thursday to not renominate Activision Blizzard Inc's (ATVI.O) Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick to its board, as the video game company deals with lawsuits on workplace harassment. Allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination at Activision earlier...
BUSINESS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Amazon's cloud-computing unit problems take down websites, services

SEATTLE - Amazon’s widely used cloud-computing technology suffered significant technical problems in its Eastern U.S. operations, taking chunks of internet-connected services from its customers offline Tuesday morning. The company offered few details about the outage, instead pointing to the Amazon Web Services health dashboard, which noted that programming interfaces...
BUSINESS
Big Country 96.9

Amazon Problem Reportedly Causes Alexa, Disney+, & Netflix Outage

If you have been having problems accessing some of your favorite websites or apps, you are not alone. According to a report by The Hill, Amazon Web Services has been having technical difficulties today. The organization, of course, provides infrastructure for Amazon's offerings like Prime Video and Alexa.. They also provide services for Disney Plus, Venmo, and Tinder.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Electronics
CNBC

WHO says omicron variant could change the course of the Covid pandemic

WHO said the highly mutated omicron variant of Covid-19 could change the course of the pandemic. The director-general said the exact impact is "still difficult to know," noting that questions about the transmissibility and severity of omicron remain unanswered. Preliminary evidence from South Africa may suggest that omicron may be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Grocery Items Plummeting in Supply

As they battle ongoing supply chain issues, some supermarkets are using lousy tricks to fake fully stocked shelves, such as displaying cardboard cutouts of fresh produce and other groceries to "fill" in the gaps. Shortages of beloved items, including everything from breakfast bars to canned tuna, have plagued grocery stores...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
investing.com

Ubisoft launches Ubisoft Quartz platform for playable and energy-efficient NFTs

French video game publisher Ubisoft announced its first foray into nonfungible tokens (NFTs) via a new platform called Ubisoft Quartz to launch in beta this week with Ghost Recon Breakpoint for PC players on Ubisoft Connect. Ubisoft launches Ubisoft Quartz platform for playable and energy-efficient NFTs. Dogecoin and Ether rank...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Mandatory Covid passes for nightclubs and venues ‘devastating news’ for sector

Government plans to make the NHS Covid pass mandatory in nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather have been criticised as “devastating news” for the sector.Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference that from a week’s time, individuals will need certification to access such spaces.The Prime Minister also confirmed mandatory mask wearing will be extended to public places like cinemas and theatres from Friday.Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association, said the announcement came at the “worst possible time”.He said: “Today’s announcement of Plan B by the Government is devastating news for the nightlife sector.“Vaccine Passports...
WORLD
d1softballnews.com

The mystery of the cube found on the moon

On its 36th day of lunar exploration, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 spotted something strange, what some have called a “mystery hut”. From the image that has been transmitted to Earth it looks like a perfectly cubic projection in a barren, flat landscape. Unfortunately Yutu 2 will not be able...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Voice

Amazon Down Worldwide

Amazon's web hosting subsidiary apparently suffered a worldwide outage Tuesday morning.Reports of the Amazon Web Service outage began rolling in around 10:20 a.m., DownDetector.com shows.The outage caused a ripple effect, impacting streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus that depend on AWS …
BUSINESS
investing.com

4 Must-Own Software Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

Increasing concerns on high inflation, weak job growth reports, and surging COVID-19 cases have caused increased volatility in the markets in the past week. As investors seek ways to protect their portfolio from a potential correction, it is wise to bet on fundamentally-sound software stocks SS&C Technologies (SSNC), Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX), Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS), and Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK).Tech giants have reported impressive earnings growth in the last quarter, owing to surging demand for its products amid a continued hybrid working environment and rapid tech integration in virtually every industry. However, factors like high inflation, the rapid spread of the highly infectious omicron variant, weak job growth reports for November, and the Federal Reserve’s tightening monetary policy made the markets witness a sell-off last Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite losing 1.9%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy