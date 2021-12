'Pokémon Go,' the augmented reality Pokémon game developed by Niantic, has received a large mobile game performance upgrade after being out for nearly five years. Pokémon Go still has a large fanbase, and it still releases new features, such as additional Pokémon, frequently. This newest feature allows users to 'Unlock' the frames-per-second (FPS) of the application to allow for a smoother viewing experience. Pokémon Go was previously locked at 30FPS, which is half of the refresh rate of a standard 60hz mobile phone, will now be able to run at whichever framerate each mobile device is capable of.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO