Traditionally, the day the Hogwarts Express leaves Platform 9 3/4 at King’s Cross is meant to be 1 September – but on New Year’s Day, it’ll be chugging all the way up to the castle for one special reason. And we mean special – as in, a TV special, titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts, bringing the major cast members of the Potter movies back together for a lovely reunion, marking two decades since The Philosopher’s Stone hit the big screen. The one-off show is an HBO Max production, with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson set to sit together and talk Wizarding World things for the first time in years – as well as being joined by tons of familiar faces from the sprawling supporting cast. Here’s your first teaser trailer:

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO