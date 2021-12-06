ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reader Response: More precautions with omicron variant

By The Free Press
The Free Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA majority of area respondents say they’re taking more precautions against COVID-19 with the arrival of the omicron variant, according to a Free Press online question. Out of 338 total respondents, 207 voters — more than 61% — say they’re going to take more precautions with the omicron variant spreading. Another...

