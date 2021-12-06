One-of-a-kind window displays, gifts part of UCP Huntsville’s “Flipping for the Future”

Huntsville, AL – United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) Huntsville, in partnership with area businesses, volunteers, and civic organizations, is once again transforming downtown Huntsville with nostalgic window displays and a chance to make a lasting difference in the community.

UCP’s “Flipping for the Future” takes well-loved dollhouse castoffs and renovates them into dream gifts that are then placed in storefront windows, where they are available to the winning bidder.

Each house is “flipped” by a local team. The finished products are at such locations as Harrison Brothers Hardware, Clinton Row and Moon Bakeshop. A full trail map can be found here .

From now through December 17, the community is encouraged to visit downtown and check out the tiny transformations. You can vote online for your favorite and even submit a bid.

All homes should be claimed by their new owners by Wednesday, December 22. Buyers may schedule pickup at UCP Huntsville offices or arrange for delivery.

UCP Huntsville’s hope for “Flipping for the Future” is that it will not only be a fun, family-friendly tradition for families to enjoy but also that it will encourage patronage of local businesses downtown, serve as a great teamwork experience for participants, and help to support local families served by UCP Huntsville.

UCP of Huntsville provides thousands of hours of service annually to clients, from birth onward at little to no cost to individuals or their families.

