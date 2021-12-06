ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 05:59:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER STORM...

alerts.weather.gov

KAAL-TV

Friday Winter Storm Breakdown

The track continues to target SE Minnesota and N Iowa as the spot picking up the heaviest snow. Snow begins as early as mid morning on Friday but the heaviest will fall later in the day and overnight. Road conditions become progressively worse. Snow wraps up just before daybreak on Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
cbs3duluth.com

Snow on the way for Thursday will lead to Winter Weather Advisory for some

The day started nippy but will finish milder thanks to a warm front. The front is attached to a low, though, and snow mix chances will go up with the temperatures. The chance will be 30% Wednesday night but bump up to 60% on Thursday. Most towns will get an inch or two. Cook County MN may get four or so. Because of that, NWS Duluth has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cook County from 4 A.M. to 10 P.M. on Thursday. By Friday, the snow will go but the clouds will remain for one more day. The upcoming weekend should be sunny and mild.
DULUTH, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cerro Gordo by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 05:14:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-09 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cerro Gordo Light Freezing Rain this morning, then First Winter Storm of The Season Arrives Friday .Light freezing rain is expected to impact the morning commute across portions of central and northeast Iowa with hazardous driving and slick roads. Multiple accidents have already been reported. A winter storm with moderate to heavy snowfall, along with blowing and drifting snow, is possible Friday into Friday Night. This could very well produce hazardous travel over parts of northern Iowa, as well as some portions of central Iowa. The current watch area highlights counties most likely to experience higher snowfall amounts and be adversely impacted. Monitor later forecasts for updates with a possible shift in storm track and affected areas. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, light freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet or light snow. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...Much of northern Iowa. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 8 AM CST this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute this morning, as well as the Friday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The freezing rain this morning will be light, but multiple accidents have already been reported on I-35 north of Des Moines, as well as Highway 20 from that interchange toward Waterloo.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches possible. Isolated higher amounts may occur. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Yampa River Basin, Lower Yampa River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 12:37:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin; Lower Yampa River Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Central Yampa River Basin and Lower Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, especially in open areas. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Southwest San Juan Mountains; Upper Gunnison River Valley; Upper Yampa River Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Utah and northwest, southwest and west central Colorado. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Expect blowing snow to significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Misty Fjords WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches. * WHERE...Hyder. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy wet snow will be difficult to manage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin dry but become wetter and heavier on Friday. Heaviest snowfall rates will occur Friday morning.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Redwood, Renville by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Redwood; Renville .A winter storm warning has been issued for southern Minnesota and parts of west central Wisconsin. Heavy snow of 6 to 8 inches is expected across much of this area. There will be bands of heavy snow within the warned area where snow totals could be as high as 12 inches. In addition there will be some blowing snow further reducing visibility down along parts of the I-90 corridor. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Renville and Redwood Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cedar, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. If you must travel, be prepared with a winter weather travel kit in case you should become stranded. A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow are forecast or occurring. Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel hazardous or impossible. Target Area: Cedar; Knox WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches likely. The heaviest snow is expected to fall in Knox and Cedar counties. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska mainly near and north of a Neligh to Wayne to Macy line. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel conditions with slick roads and periods of reduced visibility.
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Houston WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph creating some blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Howard, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Howard; Mitchell WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph creating some blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Price by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Price WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Price County. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRICE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Yampa River Basin, Lower Yampa River Basin by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Arenac by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Antrim; Arenac; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Gladwin; Grand Traverse; Iosco; Kalkaska; Leelanau; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Missaukee; Montmorency; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Otsego; Presque Isle; Roscommon; Wexford WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
ALCONA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Southern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...For today`s Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Warning Friday night and Saturday, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southern Schoolcraft County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 7 PM Friday to 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Today, hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Friday night into Saturday, travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy, wet snow and strong winds Friday night and Saturday will make travel dangerous at times. Additionally, power outages will be possible.
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI
Ruidoso News

Light snow will fall on Ruidoso, followed by sunny weekend

The National Weather Service predicted snow would fall on Ruidoso Friday, but be followed by sunny weather the rest of the weekend. A 30% chance of snow on Thursday evening was followed by a 40 % chance of snow on Friday, with temperatures falling to the 50s, according to the National Weather Service...
RUIDOSO, NM

