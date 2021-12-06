ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 14:31:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Kuskokwim Valley...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Lower Kuskokwim Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AKST FRIDAY FROM SLEETMUTE WEST * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph at times. * WHERE...Lower Kuskokwim Valley from Sleetmute west. * WHEN...From 6 AM Today to 5 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could briefly reduce visibility to a half mile at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Areas east of Sleetmute and on the west side of the Alaska Range will see downsloping effects with snow amounts of 1 to 3 inches including Sparrevohn.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southwest Carbon County, Upper North Platte River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Southwest Carbon County and the Upper North Platte River Basin including the towns of Baggs, Saratoga, and Encampment. * WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult due to falling and blowing snow.
CARBON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Lower Kuskokwim Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AKST FRIDAY FROM SLEETMUTE WEST * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph at times. * WHERE...Lower Kuskokwim Valley from Sleetmute west. * WHEN...From 6 AM Today to 5 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could briefly reduce visibility to a half mile at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Areas east of Sleetmute and on the west side of the Alaska Range will see downsloping effects with snow amounts of 1 to 3 inches including Sparrevohn.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Lower Kuskokwim Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AKST FRIDAY FROM SLEETMUTE WEST * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph at times. * WHERE...Lower Kuskokwim Valley from Sleetmute west. * WHEN...From 6 AM Today to 5 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could briefly reduce visibility to a half mile at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Areas east of Sleetmute and on the west side of the Alaska Range will see downsloping effects with snow amounts of 1 to 3 inches including Sparrevohn.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Akst
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tooele and Rush Valleys, Utah Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-09 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Tooele and Rush Valleys; Utah Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Utah Valley and Tooele and Rush Valleys. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 11 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will start as rain then transition to snow late this morning. Heaviest snowfall is expected Thursday afternoon.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 11:52:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Lower Kuskokwim Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AKST FRIDAY FROM SLEETMUTE WEST * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph at times. * WHERE...Lower Kuskokwim Valley from Sleetmute west. * WHEN...Until 5 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could briefly reduce visibility to a half mile at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Areas east of Sleetmute and on the west side of the Alaska Range will see downsloping effects with snow amounts of 1 to 3 inches including Sparrevohn.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cerro Gordo by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 05:14:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-09 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cerro Gordo Light Freezing Rain this morning, then First Winter Storm of The Season Arrives Friday .Light freezing rain is expected to impact the morning commute across portions of central and northeast Iowa with hazardous driving and slick roads. Multiple accidents have already been reported. A winter storm with moderate to heavy snowfall, along with blowing and drifting snow, is possible Friday into Friday Night. This could very well produce hazardous travel over parts of northern Iowa, as well as some portions of central Iowa. The current watch area highlights counties most likely to experience higher snowfall amounts and be adversely impacted. Monitor later forecasts for updates with a possible shift in storm track and affected areas. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, light freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet or light snow. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...Much of northern Iowa. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 8 AM CST this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute this morning, as well as the Friday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The freezing rain this morning will be light, but multiple accidents have already been reported on I-35 north of Des Moines, as well as Highway 20 from that interchange toward Waterloo.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bear Lake and Bear River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 06:28:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-09 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Bear Lake and Bear River Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming. In Utah, Bear Lake and Bear River Valley. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
RICH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tooele and Rush Valleys, Utah Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-09 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Tooele and Rush Valleys; Utah Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Utah Valley and Tooele and Rush Valleys. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 11 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will start as rain then transition to snow late this morning. Heaviest snowfall is expected Thursday afternoon.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bear Lake and Bear River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 06:28:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-09 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Bear Lake and Bear River Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming. In Utah, Bear Lake and Bear River Valley. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
RICH COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches possible. Isolated higher amounts may occur. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bear Lake and Bear River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 06:28:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-09 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Bear Lake and Bear River Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming. In Utah, Bear Lake and Bear River Valley. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
RICH COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-08 13:52:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-09 07:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch, are expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. Brief snow squalls may limit visibility to whiteout conditions at times along the immediate coast. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 7 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southwest Carbon County, Upper North Platte River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 13:56:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Southwest Carbon County and the Upper North Platte River Basin including the towns of Baggs, Saratoga, and Encampment. * WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult due to falling and blowing snow.
CARBON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO NOON AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected. * WHERE...Middle Tanana Valley. * WHEN...Noon Friday to noon Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Haines and Haines Highway. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 4 PM AKST this afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are expected to continue through the early evening, with afternoon with additional accumulations around 1 to 3 inches.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Arenac by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Antrim; Arenac; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Gladwin; Grand Traverse; Iosco; Kalkaska; Leelanau; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Missaukee; Montmorency; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Otsego; Presque Isle; Roscommon; Wexford WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
ALCONA COUNTY, MI
cbs3duluth.com

Snow on the way for Thursday will lead to Winter Weather Advisory for some

The day started nippy but will finish milder thanks to a warm front. The front is attached to a low, though, and snow mix chances will go up with the temperatures. The chance will be 30% Wednesday night but bump up to 60% on Thursday. Most towns will get an inch or two. Cook County MN may get four or so. Because of that, NWS Duluth has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cook County from 4 A.M. to 10 P.M. on Thursday. By Friday, the snow will go but the clouds will remain for one more day. The upcoming weekend should be sunny and mild.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy