Environment

Blizzard Warning issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 11:03:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cerro Gordo by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 05:14:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-09 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cerro Gordo Light Freezing Rain this morning, then First Winter Storm of The Season Arrives Friday .Light freezing rain is expected to impact the morning commute across portions of central and northeast Iowa with hazardous driving and slick roads. Multiple accidents have already been reported. A winter storm with moderate to heavy snowfall, along with blowing and drifting snow, is possible Friday into Friday Night. This could very well produce hazardous travel over parts of northern Iowa, as well as some portions of central Iowa. The current watch area highlights counties most likely to experience higher snowfall amounts and be adversely impacted. Monitor later forecasts for updates with a possible shift in storm track and affected areas. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, light freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet or light snow. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...Much of northern Iowa. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 8 AM CST this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute this morning, as well as the Friday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The freezing rain this morning will be light, but multiple accidents have already been reported on I-35 north of Des Moines, as well as Highway 20 from that interchange toward Waterloo.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches possible. Isolated higher amounts may occur. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Pribilof Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-08 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-09 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Pribilof Islands BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM AKST THURSDAY FOR THE PRIBILOF ISLANDS * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Pribilof Islands. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility down to a quarter mile or less.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 05:44:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-09 23:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM AKST THIS EVENING SOUTH AND EAST OF TOKSOOK BAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Kuskokwim Delta south and east of Toksook Bay. * WHEN...Until 11 PM AKST Today. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less at times.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 05:44:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Bristol Bay BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Bristol Bay. * WHEN...Until 5 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas west of the Alaska Range including Iliamna and will see downsloping effects with lesser snow amounts of 1 to 3 inches.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Pribilof Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 04:09:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-09 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Pribilof Islands BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Pribilof Islands. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKST Today. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility down to a quarter mile or less.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Laramie Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-08 16:06:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-09 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Laramie Valley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Laramie Valley including the city of Laramie. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-08 13:52:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-09 07:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch, are expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. Brief snow squalls may limit visibility to whiteout conditions at times along the immediate coast. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 7 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Pribilof Islands by NWS

weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Haines and Haines Highway. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 4 PM AKST this afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are expected to continue through the early evening, with afternoon with additional accumulations around 1 to 3 inches.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

Alissa Rose

Experts warn of a big winter storm approaching America this week.

According to the National Weather Services (NWS), several winter storm is expected to hit Colorado, Utah, and other major states of America this week. The season's first massive winter storm will move into the northern mountains. And the heavy snow will fall first along the Rabbit Ears near-Rocky Mountain National Park border and in the mountains to the north but will spread through Summit County late Thursday and into the night.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Arenac by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Antrim; Arenac; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Gladwin; Grand Traverse; Iosco; Kalkaska; Leelanau; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Missaukee; Montmorency; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Otsego; Presque Isle; Roscommon; Wexford WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
ALCONA COUNTY, MI

