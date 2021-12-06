ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blizzard Warning issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 05:59:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cerro Gordo by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 05:14:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-09 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cerro Gordo Light Freezing Rain this morning, then First Winter Storm of The Season Arrives Friday .Light freezing rain is expected to impact the morning commute across portions of central and northeast Iowa with hazardous driving and slick roads. Multiple accidents have already been reported. A winter storm with moderate to heavy snowfall, along with blowing and drifting snow, is possible Friday into Friday Night. This could very well produce hazardous travel over parts of northern Iowa, as well as some portions of central Iowa. The current watch area highlights counties most likely to experience higher snowfall amounts and be adversely impacted. Monitor later forecasts for updates with a possible shift in storm track and affected areas. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, light freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet or light snow. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...Much of northern Iowa. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 8 AM CST this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute this morning, as well as the Friday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The freezing rain this morning will be light, but multiple accidents have already been reported on I-35 north of Des Moines, as well as Highway 20 from that interchange toward Waterloo.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches possible. Isolated higher amounts may occur. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Pribilof Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 04:09:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-09 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Pribilof Islands BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Pribilof Islands. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKST Today. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility down to a quarter mile or less.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard Warning#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 04:12:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-09 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Prepare for the possibility of widespread power outages. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alaska Peninsula HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West to Southwest winds 50 to 70 mph with gusts up to 90 mph expected. * WHERE...Alaska Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 5 PM AKST Today. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low pressure moving south of the Pribilofs will usher in strong southwesterly winds this morning. Winds will become more westerly by mid to late morning as the low moves east. Show showers are also expected today in the wake of the low. The combination of high winds and snow showers could reduce visibility to as low as one quarter mile at times today.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-09 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A coastal flood warning means that flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Target Area: Alaska Peninsula COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING ALONG THE NORTHERN COAST OF THE ALASKA PENINSULA FROM NELSON LAGOON EAST * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the northern coast of the Alaska Peninsula from Nelson Lagoon east. * COASTAL FLOODING...Sea levels rising 3 to 6 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...9 AM AKST Today to 9 PM AKST Today. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could see minor flooding. Ice could pile up on the beach. Boats and other items in low lying areas could be damaged. Water could flow through cracks in the ice causing ponding water over shorefast ice.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Laramie Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-08 16:06:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-09 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Laramie Valley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Laramie Valley including the city of Laramie. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS

ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 11:52:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-09 23:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM AKST THIS EVENING EAST OF TOKSOOK BAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Kuskokwim Delta south and east of Toksook Bay. * WHEN...Until 11 PM AKST Today. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less at times.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 11:52:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Bristol Bay BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, except 60 to 80 mph along the Alaska Peninsula south of King Salmon. * WHERE...Bristol Bay. * WHEN...Until 5 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas west of the Alaska Range including Iliamna will see downsloping effects with lesser snow amounts of 1 to 3 inches.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Arenac by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Antrim; Arenac; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Gladwin; Grand Traverse; Iosco; Kalkaska; Leelanau; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Missaukee; Montmorency; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Otsego; Presque Isle; Roscommon; Wexford WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
ALCONA COUNTY, MI

