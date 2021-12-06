ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland lawmakers convene for redistricting session

By BRIAN WITTE
Register Citizen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A new congressional map that could enable Democrats to gain a seat and sweep all eight Maryland U.S. House seats was advanced Monday by a legislative committee, which did not act on a separate proposal by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. The committee's 18-6 vote on...

