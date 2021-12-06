Maryland lawmakers convene for redistricting session

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland General Assembly quickly overrode Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a new map outlining the boundaries for Maryland’s eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The governor held a press conference Tuesday afternoon declaring the newly drawn lines disenfranchise voters and violate the Voting Rights Act, saying the map hurts majority-minority jurisdictions such as Baltimore City and Prince George’s County by carving them up and putting them in different districts. Hours after Hogan spoke, the House of Delegates and state Senate overrode his veto by votes of 96-42 and 32-14, respectively. A three-fifths majority in both...

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO