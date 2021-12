Snapchat could become an augmented reality fitting room in the near future. What was once a quirky feature of the app, is now crucial to its push into e-commerce — one that’s been bubbling away ever since AR Lenses arrived on the app in 2015. Like many trends, however, the pandemic changed the way people shop in big and small ways. Snapchat responded in kind. It grew its shoppable formats and Stores functionality during the pandemic, inviting advertisers and creators to connect their content directly to opportunities to purchase within the app.

