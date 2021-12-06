ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec will not enter 2022 NFL draft

By Michael David Smith
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 NFL draft is expected to have the weakest quarterback class in years, and another potential prospect has decided not to enter. Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec has told his coaches he’ll...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

