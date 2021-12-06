Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec will not enter 2022 NFL draft

Jayden Daniels is Returning to Arizona State Next Year. Tempe, Arizona, is glad to hear that Junior signal-caller Jayden Daniels is returning to lead the Sun Devils for his senior year in 2022. There was some thought before the 2021 season that Daniels may opt for the draft after this season, considering his three-year minimum would be met. The 6'3'' 185-pound quarterback out of San Bernadino, California, popped as a freshman for Arizona State. The highly recruited four-star quarterback threw for 2,943 yards and 17 touchdowns to pair with 355 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in 2019 as Freshman.
