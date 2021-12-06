ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanzania put education high on the agenda at independence. Here are the results 60 years on

The Conversation Africa
The Conversation Africa
 6 days ago
The process of education should be empowering, participatory, transparent and accountable. Photo by In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images

Soon after independence from Britain in 1961, Tanzania declared war on three main obstacles to its development goals – ignorance, disease and poverty. Well ahead of other African countries, Tanzania introduced a universal primary education programme in 1974 in keeping with its “education for self-reliance” policy.

But this was an uphill task for Tanzania’s new government. It’s estimated that 85% of the population was illiterate and extremely poor. Hunger, widespread disease and a low average life expectancy of just above 40 years, were also major obstacles. Periodic droughts, food shortages and limited access to international aid further complicated matters.

By necessity, the rural population – which made up 90% of the population – would be the driver of the new economy. Yet they were so scattered that it was difficult to extend the social services needed to improve their living conditions and agricultural productivity.

This was the reality in which the government, with the support of NGOs, sought to re-design the educational system to expand its literate work force. Adult education in the 1960s and 1970s emphasised self development and community development. These programmes taught literacy, numeracy, nutrition, hygiene and agricultural practices.

Provision of education was also guaranteed in the constitution as a basic human right. Overall, there has been tremendous progress in the numbers of children enrolled in schools over the last two decades.

In 2020, 10.9 million pupils – an increase of 39% – were enrolled in Grade 1 following the removal of school fees. But access to pre-primary education is very low. Infrastructural facilities are largely inadequate and there’s an acute shortage of qualified pre-primary school teachers in public schools across the country. The ratio of pupils to qualified teachers at early grades is also significantly low in rural schools.

Recently, Tanzania instituted a school re-entry policy. It states that all students who drop out of school due to various reasons such as truancy, disciplinary issues or pregnancy should be allowed to return to school.

This initiative is part of an effort by the Tanzanian government to increase education rates among the population. It also aims to close the gender gap in education by addressing barriers to education.

Completion rate

Students who completed secondary school reported to be at 29.57% (of the relevant age group) in 2018. Despite the remarkable progress over the past few decades, challenges remain in reducing regional disparities and inequalities among secondary school-age students from different socio-economic backgrounds.

Progress has been aided in no small way by Tanzania’s decision to prioritise the use of Kiswahili as a language of instruction in schools. Research has proved time and again that lack of familiarity with the language of instruction is a big barrier, especially in the early years of schooling.

Education for self reliance

The 1967 Arusha Declaration has had a telling effect on Tanzania’s educational policies since independence. It sought to reduce the income inequality among all citizens and shift development efforts towards rural areas. Its objective was to ensure equal access for all socio-economic groups.

To this end, the government took control of all private educational institutions previously owned by Christian missionaries and other religious organisations. The entire population was mobilised towards achieving universal literacy in a short period. This was done through media and by involving the ruling party and government leaders through public campaigns and volunteerism. Expansion of enrolment was immediate as over-age children seized this opportunity to enrol.

Nevertheless poverty remains an important factor in the provision of quality education. Economically marginalised Tanzanian families still resort to early marriages and child labour. Poverty makes it less likely that children will complete their education. Many rural families also entirely depend on subsistence agriculture to meet their basic needs.

In addition, children with albinism are vulnerable to attack, mutilation and murder. They will continue to be excluded from education unless their rights to freedom from discrimination, to an adequate standard of living and to meaningful education participation are guaranteed.

What should be done?

What Tanzania still needs to do in order to achieve quality and inclusive education is to prioritise disadvantaged and marginalised children in schools. They need support services and appropriate learning facilities.

The education budget also needs attention. Tanzania’s education sector accounts for 15% of the total budget. It’s 3.9% of the country’s gross domestic product. This falls short of the Global Partnership for Education target, which encourages countries to commit at least 20% of the national budget to education. Education receives a lower proportion of state funding compared to other sectors of the economy such as infrastructural development.

School feeding programmes are crucial to improve enrolment and attendance. But they are not in place across the country. Feeding programme costs should also be captured in the national budget to ensure all students get meals during school hours to address truancy and dropouts.

What’s needed is a human rights-based approach with commitment to recognising and respecting the rights of children while they are attending school. This includes respect for their identity, agency and integrity. This would help to increase retention rates and make the process of education empowering, participatory, transparent and accountable.

Related
The Conversation Africa

How the private sector can boost COVID vaccination in Nigeria

Nigeria’s Lagos State government recently announced that private health facilities will start administering COVID-19 vaccines within the state. This is part of its effort to accelerate vaccine rollout beyond the 1.2 million doses that had been administered in the state by 27 October. This, the state governor admitted, is below the World Health Organization (WHO) target of 40% of the population of every country by the end of 2021. The private facilities will charge fees to individual citizens for their services. Virologist Oyewale Tomori spoke to The Conversation Africa about private sector involvement in the fight against the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation Africa

How African thinkers of the 1980s fed into today’s inequality debates

Inequality is an issue that arises everywhere in the world today. Recent studies by economists such as Branko Milanovic and Thomas Piketty have looked at trends in economic inequality on a global scale. Social movements – such as Rhodes Must Fall, Black Lives Matter and Me Too – as well as the COVID pandemic, have emphasised inequalities along lines of institutionalised racism, gender, wealth and health. All these highlight the unequal global power relations that continuously shape the world.
AFRICA
The Conversation Africa

Mass atrocities in Ethiopia expose the limitations of early warning tools

Since conflict erupted in Tigray, northern Ethiopia, in November 2020, there have been widespread reports of atrocities in the region. Hundreds of massacres and attacks on civilians have been documented. Recently, the conflict has spread to other areas of the country. While all sides have been accused of atrocities, there is a clear difference in the scale of the atrocities committed by government-aligned forces against Tigrayan civilians.
AFRICA
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Africa
The Conversation Africa

Citizens of fragile states can fund public services directly – it’s working in Somalia

Two billion people live in countries where development outcomes are affected by conflict and violence. By 2030, up to two-thirds of the world’s extreme poor could live in these fragile regions. Because of the security risks and the weakness of state institutions, it is challenging to provide essential services, such as water and education.
The Conversation Africa

Why South African political parties must find a balance between rural versus metro support

The trouble with metropolitan cities, or metros, is that, even in the best of times, they are hellishly difficult to govern. By metros I mean large, complex and dynamic urban agglomerations that are recognised internationally as metropolitan. In South Africa the definition includes small agglomerations of Buffalo City (on the east coast) and Mangaung (in the central interior).
POLITICS
The Conversation Africa

East Africa’s terrorism hotspots: examining the roots and solutions

Uganda has had a string of terror attacks lately. The most recent bombings took place in Kampala’s central business district and were claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group. Tensions have been increasing across the border too, in Kenya. The government has instructed security agencies to be more vigilant. Moina Spooner, of The Conversation Africa, asked terrorism researcher Dr Anneli Botha to provide insights into what drives terrorism in the region and how it should be addressed.
AFRICA
Reuters

Ethiopia restricts information sharing about war

NAIROBI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ethiopia has announced new restrictions on the sharing of information about the war in the north of the country which stipulate that battlefront updates can only come from the government. "Disseminating information on military maneuvers, war front updates and results via any medium is forbidden," except for information provided by a joint civilian-military command set up to oversee a state of emergency, the government's communication service said late on Thursday. The statement did not specify the implications of the new rules for journalists or media outlets covering the war, which broke out last November between the government and rebellious forces from the northern region of Tigray.
POLITICS
The Conversation Africa

African marine rules favour big industry, leaving small-scale fishers in the lurch

The African marine fisheries sector is huge. It’s valued at more than US$24 billion per year. The sector is comprised of two main players. One is the continent’s artisanal or small-scale fishers, a form of fishing conducted on small fishing boats by coastal communities. The other is industrial fisheries, including trawlers and distant water fishing fleets. These vessels are sometimes owned by African nationals but mostly overseen by international fishing companies or as part of a joint venture. Fishing by non-African fleets is done through access agreements or licences issued by African states.
INDUSTRY
The Conversation Africa

Africa’s first mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub gets to work

The World Health Organisation and the COVID Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) initiative announced in mid-2021 that they were working with a consortium to establish the first COVID messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine technology transfer hub on the African continent, in South Africa. The Conversation Africa’s Natasha Joseph spoke with Petro Terblanche, Afrigen’s managing director and a professor at South Africa’s North-West University, about what this work entails – and what it will mean for the continent.
HEALTH
The Conversation Africa

Some Nigerian plants show potential to treat malaria

Six countries in Africa accounted for about half of all malaria deaths worldwide in 2019: Nigeria (23%), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (11%), Tanzania (5%), Burkina Faso (4%), Mozambique (4%) and Niger (4%). The World Health Organization (WHO) has set an ambitious target of reducing the global malaria burden...
HEALTH
The Conversation Africa

Acts of violence or cry for help? What fuels Kenya’s school fires

The torching of schools by students has become a regular occurrence in Kenya over the past two decades. The most infamous of these is the dormitory fire at a secondary school near Nairobi in which 67 students were killed 20 years ago. This year, another spate of dormitory and school building fires forced the government to close all primary and secondary schools for a few days.
AFRICA
The Conversation Africa

What African countries got out of COP26

The 26th United Nations climate change conference, COP26, recently came to an end, having aimed to get countries united in the fight against climate change. Climate change issues are likely to hit African countries the hardest though the continent is the least responsible for driving climate change. We asked Mouhamadou Bamba Sylla the AIMS-Canada Research Chair in Climate Change Science at AIMS-Rwanda, who is a lead author to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Assessment Report 6 for Working Group 1, what the conference meant for African countries.
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation Africa

The Conversation Africa

ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from African experts for the public. The Conversation Africa finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/africa

