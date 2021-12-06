Nokia highlights Volkswagen 5G private mobile network deal

The awkward pause while you wait for the other person to reply is a problem that anyone who has used a video call service has faced at some point. This is referred to as latency, the end-to-end communication delay where the time between the sent information and the corresponding response is measured. The most common perception with 5G technology is that it will dramatically increase bandwidth (data speed). However, in reality, the reduction of latency will have a more significant impact. The development of 5G-based mobile networks opens up several possibilities mainly revolving around remote-working, where a rapid response is essential.

