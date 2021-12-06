ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nokia highlights Volkswagen 5G private mobile network deal

By Anne Morris
telecoms.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinnish kit vendor Nokia is one of a number of providers to benefit from Germany’s award of local 5G licences for vertical use cases. Nokia flagged the deployment of another 5G private mobile network in Germany, this time with Volkswagen AG at the latter’s main plant in Wolfsburg. The...

telecoms.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

Nokia, CityFibre Demo 5G Holographic Call with Backhaul over 25G PON

Nokia and CityFibre have trialled the UK’s first 25G PON network to support 5G transport. The digital campus testbed was set up at the University of Glasgow with three 5G sites backhauled to the core. In addition to carrying 5G transport on 25G PON, the same fiber runs XGS-PON to carry office traffic, thereby demonstrating co-existence of multiple wavelengths on the PON.
TECHNOLOGY
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Private 5G roaming between CBRS networks is ‘go’ with OnGo, says Celona

California private networks startup Celona has said it has proposed new geofencing specifications for 4G (LTE) and 5G to the OnGo Alliance, formerly the CBRS Alliance, representing the supply-side ecosystem for private cellular in the 3.55-3.7 GHz CBRS band in the US. It said it expects the enhancements, to automate wireless roaming within private mobile networks, to be accepted in the Release 5 OnGo specification.
CELL PHONES
wtvbam.com

Volkswagen ramps up e-mobility spending to $59 billion by 2026

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen on Thursday said it would ramp up spending for battery-powered electric vehicles by around 50% to 52 billion euros ($59 billion) by 2026 as part of the group’s far-reaching transformation. The investment is part of Volkswagen’s new revolving 5-year spending plan, which foresees total...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nokia#Mobile Network#Volkswagen Ag#Finnish#German#Digital Automation Cloud#Dac#Federal Network Agency#Deutsche Telekom#Ericsson#Accenture#Basf#Osram
aithority.com

Juniper Research: Nokia, Ericsson & Druid Software Top Juniper Research Private Networks Competitor Leaderboard

A study from Juniper Research has ranked Nokia, Ericsson and Druid Software as key leaders within the private networks sector for 2021. Private cellular networks are cellular networks managed by or for specific businesses, and do not allow unauthorised access. They are generally used where other forms of connectivity are either unavailable or insufficient, such as on an offshore platform, mine or safety platform that requires no outages.
SOFTWARE
telecoms.com

TPG and newcomers pass on Australia 5G spectrum sale

Optus and Telstra shared the spoils at this week’s auction of sub-1 GHz frequencies for 5G in Australia, with smaller rival TPG declining to participate and new market entrants failing to materialise. The sale of 16 lots of spectrum in the 850/900 MHz band raised A$2.09 billion, the Australian...
ECONOMY
telecoms.com

Lyca Mobile launches 5G to UK customers

Customers of the MVNO Lyca Mobile can now access 5G services as long they have a compatible Android based smartphone. Access to its 5G services come at no extra cost to Lyca Mobile customers, and iPhone customers will gain access to the faster network speeds next year. The service is already available in the US and will roll out to other markets over the coming year.
CELL PHONES
electronicproducts.com

From 4G to 5G mobile networks: A natural progression

The awkward pause while you wait for the other person to reply is a problem that anyone who has used a video call service has faced at some point. This is referred to as latency, the end-to-end communication delay where the time between the sent information and the corresponding response is measured. The most common perception with 5G technology is that it will dramatically increase bandwidth (data speed). However, in reality, the reduction of latency will have a more significant impact. The development of 5G-based mobile networks opens up several possibilities mainly revolving around remote-working, where a rapid response is essential.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
TechSpot

Private 5G networks are becoming a thing, and Amazon's AWS wants to have a say on it

Forward-looking: One of the hottest topics in tech today is the notion of private 5G networks. The idea behind this is to bring the high bandwidth, low-latency capabilities inherent in 5G into private businesses, giving them the opportunity to create new applications that have the speed and reliability of wired networks along with the flexibility and security found in cellular-based, wireless connections.
TECHNOLOGY
telecoms.com

Intel eyes 2022 listing for connected car unit Mobileye

US chip giant Intel intends to retain majority ownership of Israel-based connected car tech company Mobileye after an IPO. More than four years ago, Intel raised some eyebrows when it acquired Mobileye for a fairly hefty $15.3 billion. Now, the chip giant is aiming to take the connected car specialist public in the United States during 2022 — in a deal estimated to be worth more than $50 billion.
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

AWS Private 5G enables orgs to leverage cell tech to augment their current network

The digitized business requirements that are prompting connection of ever-increasing masses of sensors and devices, along with the headache of physically running cables around premises, are some of the reasons Amazon Web Services Inc. has announced its Private 5G product for customers. Convention centers, campuses and manufacturing floors in the...
TECHNOLOGY
CNBC

Samsung Electronics to merge mobile and consumer electronics divisions

Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday it will merge its mobile and consumer electronics divisions, as it focuses on growing its logic chip business. The head of visual display business, Han Jong-hee, was promoted to vice chairman and co-CEO, and will lead the newly merged division spanning mobile and consumer electronics as well as continuing to lead the TV business.
BUSINESS
arcamax.com

Stellantis, Foxconn to develop chips as carmaker seeks software revenue

The maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks said Tuesday it will partner with iPhone contract manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group to design purpose-built semiconductors to support Stellantis NV and other customers as the transatlantic automaker expects to earn $22.5 billion (20 billion euro) in revenue from software-enabled product offerings and subscriptions by 2030.
BUSINESS
WebProNews

Vodafone Idea Looks to Avoid Ericsson/Nokia 5G Duopoly

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is looking for a third-party provider of 5G equipment in an effort to avoid an Ericsson/Nokia duopoly. Ericsson and Nokia are the two main 5G equipment manufacturers in the world. Huawei was once in the top three, but global sanctions have crippled the company’s ability to compete.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Nokia, Telia Deliver 5G SA Private Network for Finnish Gold Mine

Nokia recently announced it is working with mobile operator Telia, and its partner Digita, to deliver a 5G SA private wireless network for Agnico Eagle Finland that operates the Kittilä mine in northern Finland. The network will support advanced Industry 4.0 use cases at the mine to accelerate its digital...
BUSINESS
telecoms.com

US moves to prevent Nvidia acquisition of Arm

The US Federal Trade Commission is suing to block Nvidia acquisition of Arm on fairly obvious competition grounds. When the $40 billion piece of mega M&A was first announced it was obvious there would be serious regulatory pushback. Arm is the dominant provider of semiconductor designs for energy constrained environments. Furthermore its reduced instruction set computing (RISC – the ‘R’ in the original ARM abbreviation) is pretty much the only alternative to Intel’s x86 microarchitecture. Arm is used by every chip designers and manufacturers in the mobile and embedded space.
BUSINESS
telecoms.com

Unions playing an increasing role in European telecoms

Labour unions have once again become pivotal players in the European telecoms sector, involving themselves in M&A and downsizing plans. Most of the headlines are coming from Italy, where strike action is on the cards as incumbent operator TIM mulls the €10 billion-plus takeover offer it received from private equity firm KKR just under a fortnight ago.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

AWS Unveils Private 5G as New Managed Service

AWS has unveiled AWS Private 5G, a new managed service that helps enterprises set up and scale private 5G mobile networks in their facilities in days instead of months. With just a few clicks in the AWS console, customers specify where they want to build a mobile network and the network capacity needed for their devices—and AWS delivers and maintains the small cell radio units, servers, 5G core and radio access network (RAN) software, and subscriber identity modules (SIM cards) required to set up a private 5G network and connect devices. AWS Private 5G automates the setup and deployment of the network and scales capacity on demand to support additional devices and increased network traffic. There are no upfront fees or per-device costs with AWS Private 5G, and customers only pay for the network capacity and throughput they request.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

KDDI Selects Nokia’s 5G Core and Converged Charging Software

Nokia on Thursday announced that Japanese operator KDDI has selected Nokia’s 5G Core and Converged Charging software to support its transition to a fully automated, cloud-native 5G Core architecture. Nokia’s cloud-native 5G Core’s near zero-touch automation capabilities help operators drive greater scale and reliability. Following the evolution of KDDI’s networks...
SOFTWARE
morningbrew.com

Report: 5G will be dominant mobile tech by 2027

As we enter year three of the 5G era, where does the tech stand?. It stands on pretty firm ground, according to the 10th edition of Swedish telco Ericsson’s Mobility Report. The report claims 5G implementation and adoption has been faster than any previous generation of mobile technology, and that it shows no signs of slowing down.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy