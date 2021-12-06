ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

A former Burger King worker got 'WE ALL QUIT' tattooed on her arm after she and her coworkers ditched the chain

By Grace Dean
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21iwNx_0dFH6d4O00

Rachel Flores

  • A former Burger King worker got "WE ALL QUIT" tattooed on her arm.
  • Kylee Johnson and eight coworkers quit their jobs in July, and their story soon went viral.
  • Johnson said almost everyone she knew who'd left had since a found better job.

A former employee at a Burger King, where staff resigned en masse in July , has commemorated the event by having the viral message "WE ALL QUIT" tattooed on her arm.

Kylee Johnson, who had worked at the Lincoln, Nebraska Burger King outlet for around seven months, was one of nine members of staff who left the restaurant, citing problems including understaffing, long hours, low pay, and broken air conditioning .

One member of staff changed the restaurant's front sign to "We all quit — sorry for the inconvenience," and a photo of it quickly went viral.

Johnson got the tattoo as a reminder of her worth, Nebraska media outlet Flatwater Free Press reported. "I was raised to give respect. But I was also taught that when you give respect, you should be given respect back," she told the outlet.

Many restaurant workers across the US are quitting their jobs in search of better wages, benefits, and working conditions, often leaving restaurants scrambling for staff . Hospitality workers have cited long and unsocial working hours, rude customers, and fears of catching COVID-19 as reasons for leaving their jobs.

Johnson told Flatwater Free Press in a recent interview that other staff who'd quit their jobs at the Lincoln Burger King had got new roles including as clerks or cooks at sit-down restaurants, hotels, and convenience stores. Most of the nine who left have not gone back into fast food jobs, according to the outlet.

Johnson said that she'd worked at the Burger King restaurant to help out her roommate Rachel Flores, its then general manager, while also working at a Ruby Tuesday restaurant as a server and bartender. She said that after leaving Burger King she stayed working at Ruby Tuesday, and that some of her Burger King coworkers moved to Ruby Tuesday, too.

"Almost everyone that I know that left has found better jobs making at least the same or more," Johnson told Flatwater Free Press.

"There's so many openings," Johnson added. "It does leave the door open."

Johnson: Working at Burger King was 'horrible'

Johnson told Flatwater Free Press that working at the Lincoln Burger King during the pandemic was "horrible" and "exhausting."

Johnson said that management was slow to fix the kitchen's air conditioning and that the store was understaffed.

"Four or five people left and upper management had not tried to bring in anybody new," she said.

Burger King didn't respond to Flatwater Free Press' or Insider's requests for comment.

Flores told Insider in July that she'd regularly had to cover unexpected absences, leaving her working many back-to-back, open-to-close shifts from 5:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., with just an hour off during the day to care for her child. She said that her team frequently worked six- and seven-day weeks for weeks on end.

Flores also said that the local area managers resisted her requests to raise wages above $12.50 per hour, even for an employee who had worked for 18 years at the restaurant. She also said that she was once hospitalized for dehydration.

"The work experience described at this location is not in line with our brand values," a Burger King spokesperson told Insider at the time. "Our franchisee is looking into this situation to ensure this doesn't happen in the future."

Johnson told Flatwater Free Press that she'd now been banned from the Burger King restaurant in Lincoln, and that she'd got the tattoo in mid-July.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 253

Miles Family tech
6d ago

so is that your words of inspiration tattooed on your arm. I AM A QUITTER OF A FAST FOOD RESTAURANT. good idea ao now when you go for a job they will know you are a quitter.

Reply(50)
86
Chris Krause
6d ago

to me this is more an article about intitlement in today's youth and lack of work ethics. I'm getting older but I went from K through 12 without any AC in our buildings. I worked at a fast food Burger Joint that had no AC worked over top of that stove all day long. sometimes it takes a little bit for management to get s*** done. all this is teaching kids is it's glamorous to quit when times get tough.

Reply(25)
45
Jipsi
6d ago

Everyone commenting about the tattoo being a bad idea, you're missing the point. it's a reminder of how brave her and the other employees were to have the balls to leave a workplace where management could care less about them. Its a reminder that BECAUSE they quit, most of them got better jobs since and their lives improved. This isn't an example of privilege or being a "quitter." It's an example of having enough self respect for yourself, to not let others take advantage, use and abuse you. If I were an employer and noticed the tattoo, maybe I'd ask about it, hear her story, and hire her because that would be the kind of person I would want to work for me.

Reply(10)
29
Related
Business Insider

Burger King will sell Whoppers at a throwback price of 37 cents this weekend

Burger King announced Thursday it will sell Whoppers for just 37 cents to celebrate the signature burger's 64th birthday. On December 3 and 4, customers can buy a Whopper for the original price through Burger King's app or website. The deal is only available to members of the chain's rewards program, and the special price is limited to one per customer during the birthday bash. Prices vary by location, but a Whopper in Rochester, New York currently costs $6.19.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#The Burger King#Convenience Stores#Lincoln#Nebraska Burger King#Flatwater Free Press
EatThis

This Fast-Food Chicken Sandwich Was Just Crowned the Best Of the Year

This year was a big one for the "chicken sandwich wars," with most major chicken chains vying for the number one spot. McDonald's threw its hat into the ring with three new versions that represented an upgrade on the McChicken, KFC re-launched its iconic sandwich with updates of its own, and Burger King garnered quite a buzz with its serious contender Ch'King.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Tattoo
Fox News

McRib cooking process shocks McDonald's fans in viral video

There’s an old saying "never see how the sausage gets made." The same can be said about the McRib. A video on TikTok showing the process that McDonald’s workers go through to make the seasonal sandwich has gone viral. As is the case with a lot of fast food items, it looks much more appetizing after it’s been prepared.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

Burger King Bringing Back Beloved Menu Item After Seven Years

One of the most popular items in Burger King history is finally returning to the menu after seven long years away. The Original Chicken Sandwich hasn't gone anywhere, and Burger King recently entered the fried chicken sandwich race with the Ch'King. But now the best chicken sandwich in the fast food restaurant's arsenal is back in the lineup. This past week, Burger King reintroduced the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
iheart.com

Taco Bell Manager Quits After 20 Years Over “Unreasonable” Customers

An employee who’s been working at Taco Bell for 20 years is leaving his job and it’s all because of customers. The manager, who wants to remain anonymous over fears it will affect future employment opportunities, claims customers have just gotten too difficult over the past year. He says that things really started getting bad at the start of the pandemic in early 2020.
RESTAURANTS
Distractify

Waffle House Cook Prepping Food for 12 Customers Alone Starts Internet Debate

If you've ever worked in the foodservice industry, then you know just how insane the workload on any given shift can get. While fast-food employees are used to churning and burning out orders (which still takes time) there are other sit-down restaurants that require a bit more of a waiting period to prepare meals. Which can be a problem if you're constantly understaffed.
RESTAURANTS
CNN

This rare McDonald's treat is making a comeback

New York (CNN Business) — 'Tis the season for McDonald's to bring back a fan favorite sweet treat: the Holiday Pie. The dessert has returned to menus in "select regions" across the United States, the company confirmed. McDonald's has released the festive pastry for the past 10 years, but the areas of availability vary. Fans have spotted the pies in places including Oregon, Illinois and Texas so far this year.
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

Burger King Cutting Menu Items to Speed up Drive-Thru Lanes

Burger King is cutting some menu items in order to speed up the process of its drive-thru lanes. Over the last year, Burger King has apparently seen its drive-thru wait times increase to point that the fast-food chain (and its parent company Restaurant Brands International) can no longer ignore. Apparently, Burger King is just one of many fast-food chains now experiencing drive-thru slowdowns; the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted consumer behavior at fast-food restaurants towards an increased drive-thru flow that's too much for the current process.
RESTAURANTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

325K+
Followers
21K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy