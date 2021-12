EXtrance, a tech startup serving primary sponsors and their investors in commercial real estate limited partnerships, announced the closure of their seed round of funding. After raising $850K, the principal of which was a pre-IPO investor in Apple, MasterCard, Amazon, and Control Data, it has opened up an additional $150K round for strategic partners. Throughout 2021, EXtrance raised capital to develop an all-in-one investment management platform with AI integration, machine learning, and blockchain technology to automate back and middle office functions and facilitate commercial real estate investments.

