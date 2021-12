I’d like to say I’ve never owned an ugly Christmas sweater but I did. I hadn’t heard the reference at the time. I was a young man and had traveled home for the holiday. One of the presents my dad gave me was a heavy sweater. It certainly had some unusual design but, gosh, it was warm. I ended up often wearing it on winter weekends for the next couple of years. It coincided with a period of my life where I just couldn’t seem to build relationships with women. Maybe it was simply a coincidence.

IDAHO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO