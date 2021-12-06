ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for Audacy's Bop of the Year

By Marni Zipper
As 2021 comes to a close we would like to use this time to reflect on all the amazing music that debuted this year, and most importantly we’d like to know which track was your Bop of the Year ?!

With Taylor Swift giving us multiple “Taylor’s Versions,” Doja Cat dropping her sophomore album, Planet Her , and BTS delivering earworm after earworm, we know it will be hard to choose just one Bop of the Year , but we’ve given you all the tools to make voting easy.

You can start voting for Bop of the Year in the form below. You can also Tweet your Bop of the Year vote @Audacy using #BopOfTheYear.

Plus, fans can listen to every artist that is nominated with our Audacy Bop of the Year Exclusive Station. From Oliva Rodrigo to The Weeknd to Justin Bieber , this sampling of songs might make your choice a little easier… or harder! We know it won’t be easy to choose over “good 4 u” and “Peaches.” You can also send us a screenshot of you listening on Twitter with the #BopOfTheYear hashtag to yet another way to make your voice heard.

Check out all of our Bop of the Year nominees below and start voting!

Audacy

Audacy

ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

