Tom Holland confirms role as Fred Astaire

 4 days ago

While promoting his new Spider-Man film, Tom Holland confirmed he has another big role coming. In an interview on the red carpet for an event promoting “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in London, Holland casually told reporters “Oh, I am playing...

Zendaya Caught Tom Holland For a Spider-Man Bridge Stunt

Taking the concept of a supportive girlfriend to new heights, Zendaya caught Tom Holland for a stunt on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In an appearance on the Graham Norton Show, she and Holland explained that they were attached for a scene in the film where MJ and Spider-Man jump off a bridge. “I would land before him,” Zendaya said, extending her leg for emphasis. “‘Cause my feet obviously hit the ground before he does.” Holland turned to the camera with a smile, confirming, “Yeah.” He went on to explain that his feet would swing from underneath him after he hit the ground, and the pair demonstrated how she would carry him. Even though Holland was the superhero and supposed to look cool, he concluded that it was “so nice to be caught for a change.” Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal recently told Fandango that there are plans to make another trilogy of Spider-Man movies with Tom Holland and Marvel. While she didn’t specifically mention Zendaya, we hope MJ is there to catch her short king every step of the way. Watch the pair’s cute reenactment of their stunt above.
Tom Holland and Girlfriend Zendaya Have a Problem Filming Together, Star Reveals

The next installment in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise is, perhaps, one of the most anticipated films of all time. With expectations, anticipation, and spoilers running rampant in the Marvel fandom, the new movie from director Jon Watts has a lot to live up to when it exclusively hits theaters on December 17, 2021.
Christopher Knight Was 'Shocked' When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sat in His Company's Chairs

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell Oprah interview aired last March, many viewers found themselves surprised by the truths the couple revealed about the royal family. Christopher Knight was also in shock during the special, but for a very different reason: The chairs that Meghan and Harry were sitting in were from his furniture collection, Christopher Knight Home.
Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
Jennifer Lawrence re-teaming with her ‘Don’t Look Up’ director Adam McKay for Theranos scandal film ‘Bad Blood’

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence‘s latest film, Don’t Look Up, has yet to debut, but she’s re-teaming with its director, Adam McKay for a new project. Variety reports Lawrence and McKay will tackle the Theranos scandal, with Lawrence producing and playing the company’s disgraced CEO Elizabeth Holmes. Holmes took Silicon Valley and Wall Street by storm with the invention of a revolutionary blood scanner, only to be exposed as a fraud when it was discovered she knew the machines never worked.
Sony Drops Teaser Trailer for "Spider-Man:Across the Spider-Verse Part 1"

CULVER CITY, CA- Sony recently dropped a teaser trailer to the sequel to the 2018 hit animated movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”. The sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1” picks up where “Into the Spider-Verse” ended. This film looks like it will take Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) across different dimensions as we see Spider-Man 2099 swing in and start a fight with Morales. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, who has worked on films with Warner Brothers, Kemp Powers, who co-directed the Jamie Foxx vehicle “Soul”, and Justin K. Thompson.…
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Marsau Scott Admits Martell Holt Brought His Former Mistress Around?

Martell Holt and Melody Holt’s divorce drama is playing out on LAMH. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” fans are still talking about part 1 of the season 3 reunion. Of course, most of the drama was centered around Melody Holt and Martell Holt’s divorce. Melody believed their biggest issue was Martell was not faithful to her. He now has a child with his longtime former mistress, Arionne Curry. Carlos King had a couple of questions about their affair. He asked Martell if he would have married Arionne if he met her before Melody. The episode ended without Martell giving an answer. And Kimmi Scott said Martell’s silence was “deafening.” Regardless, Carlos made it clear that he thinks Martell’s feelings for Arionne are more than he wants to admit.
Guess Who This Smiling Sweetie Turned Into!

Before this giggling girl was lighting up the screen by scoring lead roles in film and television, she was just another precious pipsqueak cheesing for the camera in Los Angeles, California. This smiling sweetheart may be known for her hilarious role in a classic romantic comedy -- where she acted...
Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Lucille Ball In First, Up Close & Personal Look At ‘Being The Ricardos’

The Oscar-winning actress looked just like the iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ star in the debut trailer for the Amazon Prime biopic about the sitcom. Lucy, I’m home! Nicole Kidman gave fans the first in-depth look at her in character as Lucille Ball in the all-new Amazon Prime movie Being The Ricardos in the trailer released on Wednesday November 10. The 54-year-old actress was spot-on for the comedy legend in the new Aaron Sorkin written and directed movie, which she stars in alongside Javier Bardem, who plays Lucille’s husband and co-star Desi Arnaz as well as J.K. Simmons, Clark Gregg, and many more.
Jennifer Lawrence sustains minor injuries after glass explosion stunt for Netflix’s Don’t Look Up goes wrong

Jennifer Lawrence has sustained minor injuries after a glass explosion stunt went wrong on the set of Don’t Look Up.The forthcoming Netflix comedy – which stars Lawrence opposite Leonardo DiCaprio – has been forced to temporarily suspend production following the disruption. Don’t Look Up was filming in Boston when the incident occurred, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.Lawrence had been shooting a scene with Timothee Chalamet when the controlled glass explosion sent shards of glass flying, causing minor injuries to the Hunger Games star.Production on the film was subsequently paused on Friday (5 February), however, Lawrence is expected to return to the...
‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’: SXSW Sets Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s A24 Pic As Opening Night Film

Everything Everywhere All At Once, the upcoming sci-fi adventure pic from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert—who are collectively known as Daniels—will open the 29th SXSW Film Festival on March 11, South by Southwest Conference and Festivals announced today. The film making its world premiere in Austin centers on an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes, also starring Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr. and Jamie Lee Curtis. Kwan and Scheinert produced with The Russo Brothers’ AGBO and A24, with Ley Line Entertainment, IAC and Josh Rudnick exec producing. “We are...
Maura Higgins rushed to hospital after gruesome accident

Being rushed to hospital isn't exactly how anyone wants to spend their Monday evening, but that was the reality for Love Island's Maura Higgins who spent the night waiting in A&E following a gruesome accident. After what she's had to deal with this year following her split with Strictly Come...
