Everyone has their favorite Costco candles. Over at r/Costco, one Redditor discovered that the big box store carried flameless candles and posted a moody image of the find alongside the title, "These candles at Costco are the best, they even come with the batteries for the 5 candles." Other users loved this find, replying with, "I stick one of the small ones in the bathroom of my camper so that I don't have to turn in the light at night, it's a perfect little nightlight to help you get where you need to go!" and "Saw another post about these and made sure to pick up a set today. A great deal. I have a bunch of battery operated candles already, but some are nearing their end of life. The flickering effect is especially nice." Another candle lover discovered that Costco carried Essenza Scented Candles back in 2015 and felt very impressed by the selection, per Candlefind.

