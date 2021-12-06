ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stowe, VT

Four Stowe businesses make the '10 Best' list for ski trips in North America

By April Barton, Burlington Free Press
Vermont has been getting some love from readers when it comes to best places to ski in North America.

USA Today came out with the "10 Best" reader poll for the best places to hit the slopes, and ski-industry businesses in Stowe made the list four times in the six different rankings.

Trapp Family Lodge was thrilled to take third in Best Ski Hotel, thanking all those who voted in an Instagram post.

The description accompanying the ranking points out the lodge's Austrian-inspired architecture and decor, the property's vast 2,500 acres including cross country ski trails, and campfire s'mores and live piano that guests can enjoy.

The only hotels that outranked the Trapp Family Lodge were Viceroy Snowmass in Snowmass Village, Colorado and The Blake in Taos, New Mexico.

Cliff House in Stowe took third for Best On-Mountain Restaurant. Coming in at number one and two were The Bavarian Restaurant in Taos, New Mexico and The Mountain Room in Sunday River, Maine.

The Stowe Mountain Resort restaurant was lauded for its award-winning seasonal and regional cuisine and its view, augmented by floor to ceiling windows: "Surrounded by breathtaking alpine peaks, this lunch-only restaurant is located on the side of Mount Mansfield and accessible only by gondola."

In the Best Ski Resort category, Stowe Mountain Resort took eighth. The ample downhill and cross country trail options over two mountains were highlighted as well as its propensity for attracting skiers from across the globe.

Unsurprisingly, Stowe made the list for Best Ski Town, as all the other Vermont winners were based in Stowe. The town was ranked fourth, behind Red River, New Mexico; North Conway, New Hampshire; and Rossland, British Columbia.

"Steepled churches and clapboard houses make Stowe a quintessential New England ski town, complete with excellent options for both downhill and Nordic skiers," the description reads. It goes on to mention fine dining, luxury resorts and attractions like the Ben & Jerry's ice cream factory as amenities the area has to offer.

The only areas where Vermont did not make the top ten were Best Aprés-Ski Bar and Best Cross-Country Ski Resort.

More rankings:Ski Magazine readers voted these Vermont resorts among the top places to ski in the east

Contact reporter April Barton at abarton@freepressmedia.com or 802-660-1854. Follow her on Twitter @aprildbarton.

