Catching up with College Basketball's Transitive Property

 3 days ago
Photo by Jacob Snow | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Early-season college basketball is a tough nut to evaluate. Teams are still working out the kinks, and with non-conference schedules full of big matchups and holiday tournaments, a true measure of performance and potential can be difficult to predict.

In other words, polls are useless. We know this. The only thing that really matters is what happens on the court. And with a month of games now under our collective belts, the picture is starting to get a little clearer. So what does it show?

For Kentucky, you might think that the answer is “not much.” After all, while the Wildcats are playing well, their only high-profile opponent thus far has been Duke — and that was, of course, a loss. But I think it’s fair to say that the team has progressed since that fateful night in Madison Square Garden. It’s time we found another way to judge our worth.

How’s that? I’m glad you asked.

The Transitive Property

Dissatisfied fans and bellyaching basketball writers alike have long leaned on the transitive property to justify their preexisting opinions about why one team is better than another. It’s simple math: if teams X and Y haven’t played, but X beat Z and Z beat Y, then doesn’t that mean X > Y?

It’s not the most airtight logic, but it makes sense–if you’re willing to follow a yarn to its core. And more importantly, it’s a good way to make yourself feel better about your team when they haven’t played anybody decent in a month. So let’s do that.

First, take Gonzaga. The preseason No. 1 team in the nation, the Zags looked every bit of the part this year before dropping two games in eight days to Duke and Alabama, respectively. The funny thing is, Alabama lost a game just a few weeks ago to Rick Pitino and Iona. For their part, Iona turned around and lost to Belmont the very next day. And did you know that on November 9, Belmont lost a road game to the Ohio Bobcats — the very same group that Kentucky beat, 77-59 in Rupp Arena?

There you have it. Kentucky is better than Gonzaga.

Once you realize that plain fact, the picture gets even clearer. Gonzaga beat #5 UCLA and #7 Texas earlier this year; and UCLA has beaten #4 Villanova, who beat #13 Tennessee, who beat then-#18 UNC, who just beat the living breaks off #24 Michigan. That’s seven ranked teams off the bat that are, according to math, worse than UK.

But why stop there? It’s worth noting that Alabama also beat Oakland this season, which puts us on a direct route (via Oklahoma State, UMass Lowell and Dayton) to proving that Kentucky is better than #8 Kansas. And since the Jayhawks beat #22 Michigan State in the Champions Classic, that gives the ‘Cats the edge over the Spartans, as well as #17 UConn and #21 Auburn. IT’S ALL IN THE MATH!

Still, we’re not done yet. Remember that Duke loss? Yeah, me too, unfortunately. But what if I told you your eyes deceived you that night in New York?

That’s right… bear with me here. Belmont also beat Furman, who beat Louisville, who beat Navy. Back on November 10, the Midshipmen upset #25 Virginia, who went on to defeat Providence. They beat #23 Wisconsin, who beat St. Mary’s, who beat Utah State. That would be the same Utah State team that beat Oklahoma, who just beat #14 Florida, who beat Ohio State on a wild Thanksgiving buzzer-beater. And Ohio State… well, you get it now.

It’s official: UK is better than Duke. I’m sorry, I won’t take any further questions on this point. It’s rock-solid math. That game on opening night, if indeed it really happened, must surely have been rigged in some way.

As it happens, you can trace a line of transitive superiority back from Kentucky (via Ohio or Mount St. Mary’s) to every single team in this week’s AP top 25 — with the exception of Purdue, Baylor and the other four undefeated teams in the rankings. Ergo, #9 Kentucky should be ranked No. 7 at the lowest. Checkmate, pollsters!

Please direct your fury to the crooked national media for covering up this enormous travesty. We just report the facts here.

Auburn football: 5 Bo Nix transfer portal landing spots

If Bo Nix actually does end up transferring from the Auburn football program, a large swath of Tiger fans ought to be ashamed of their behavior that led to that. Nix has been a lightning rod all season and has caught the blame for the team’s early-season loss to Penn State–which could alternatively be contributed to play-calling gaffes by Mike Bobo and a phantom Zakoby McClain targeting call on fourth and goal that would have given AU the ball back down one with over 12 minutes left to go–and the team’s near-loss to Georgia State a week later that required TJ Finley to come in and save the day in the fourth quarter.
AUBURN, AL
Paul Finebaum Admits 1 Major Program Has Gotten ‘Toxic’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was not surprised by Florida’s decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday. The Gators officially announced the decision on Sunday, with one game in the regular season remaining. Finebaum admitted that things had gotten “toxic” for the major program. “Well, he had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Paul Finebaum reveals his pick to win the Heisman Trophy

SEC analyst Paul Finebaum has seen enough. Week 12 action around the country is over and Finebaum has made Bryce Young his pick for the 2021 Heisman, with some caveats. “Probably and I say probably, Bryce Young,” Finebaum said. “But I will say this to you … until yesterday, it was open to almost the entire country. Now it’s narrowing down.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Florida coach Billy Napier visits excited 4-star commit Chris McClellan

Florida head coach Billy Napier and assistant Jabbar Juluke visited Owasso (Okla.) four-star defensive lineman defensive lineman Chris McClellan on Monday. McClellan apparently came away from the visit excited, tweeting “If you’re committed somewhere else..better reconsider.”. McClellanis the No. 101 prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus,...
FLORIDA STATE
College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
