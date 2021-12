Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford did not appear on the injury report this week, but a report on Sunday morning indicated that he probably should have popped up on the list. Stafford is reportedly dealing with back, elbow, and ankle issues, but those ailments didn’t keep him from making the start agains the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday. Stafford lost a fumble and had an interception returned for a touchdown in a 36-28 loss that ran the team’s losing streak to three games.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO