Former White House national security adviser and QAnon adherent Michael Flynn appears to now be claiming the right-wing conspiracy movement he publicly pledged allegiance to last summer is actually a disinformation campaign orchestrated by the Central Intelligence Agency.Believers in the online conspiracy movement — which first originated on internet message boards such as 8chan and has been classified as a national security threat by the FBI — hold that the US government, most businesses, and the legitimate press have been captured by a global cabal of elite, Satan-worshipping paedophiles led by top Democrats, which has taken the form of the...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO