January 6 committee postpones depositions with Michael Flynn and Trump’s personal assistant

Former White House national security adviser and QAnon adherent Michael Flynn appears to now be claiming the right-wing conspiracy movement he publicly pledged allegiance to last summer is actually a disinformation campaign orchestrated by the Central Intelligence Agency.Believers in the online conspiracy movement — which first originated on internet message boards such as 8chan and has been classified as a national security threat by the FBI — hold that the US government, most businesses, and the legitimate press have been captured by a global cabal of elite, Satan-worshipping paedophiles led by top Democrats, which has taken the form of the...
Michael Flynn, who once filmed his family at a July 4 barbecue saying the QAnon oath, "Where we go one, we go all," said in private that the Q conspiracy theory was "total nonsense" and a "disinformation campaign created by the left."
In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. "Freedom never kneels except for God," retired Michael Flynn tweeted on December 2, sharing an advertisement from the We the People Convention, an Ohio activist group. In the ad, the Convention asks President Donald...
Donald Trump's former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, who became a hero of the QAnon movement, has seemingly called it "total nonsense" and a "disinformation campaign" created by the CIA. On Saturday, Lin Wood, a pro-Trump attorney, published an audio recording on messaging platform Telegram, in which he appears to
There was a time, not so long ago, when Michael Flynn’s latest pronouncement would have been considered outrageous, but I’m afraid we’ve reached the point of outrage fatigue. “If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion,” Flynn declared at...
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is providing records to the Jan. 6 committee and is expected to testify. Meadows' cooperation comes after former White House official Stephen Bannon was indicted on contempt of Congress charges for failing to cooperate with the committee. January 6th Committee Chairman Bennie...
Michael Flynn has had quite a year. It was the day before Thanksgiving 2020, for example, when the former White House national security advisor received an extraordinarily corrupt presidential pardon from Donald Trump. Less than a month later, Flynn plotted with the outgoing president in the Oval Office, exploring ways...
Donald Trump is being sought for a deposition by New York Attorney General Tish James, as James is investigating whether he committed fraud by improperly inflating the value of his assets on annual financial statements in order to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Dec. 10, 2021.
Two high-profile allies of former President Trump testified before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday as more damaging details emerged about messages ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has provided the panel. Ali Alexander, a right-wing activist who promoted the so-called Stop the Steal...
The Democratic Party warned that Republicans are “too extreme to be in power” in a new attack ad released Thursday. The 30-second spot took Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-Fla.) warning of what will happen if the GOP wins control of the House in 2022 and fired it right back at the Donald Trump-adoring lawmaker and his increasingly extremist party.
"Stop the Steal" leader Ali Alexander, who helped organize the rally that preceded the Capitol attack, on Thursday appeared in front of the House select committee investigating January 6 and told reporters he will cooperate. "I'm going to go in there and cooperate where I can, where I can't I'll...
The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for Washington, D.C., has (correctly) denied former President Donald Trump’s attempt to test the boundaries of his own power to the detriment of the power of the executive and legislative branches. The ruling comes after Trump sued to prevent the National Archives from turning over White House documents related to the insurrection on Jan. 6 to a House select committee investigating it.
It's clearly been a tough year for Sidney Powell and her bizarre anti-election conspiracy theories. She was fired from Team Trump; one of her big lawsuits became a fiasco; and federal prosecutors are demanding financial records from her operation as part of a reported criminal investigation. Powell's position didn't improve...
