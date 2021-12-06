Low Temperatures Help Firefighters Battling West Ranch Fire In Jefferson County

(CBS4) – Low temperatures on Monday are helping firefighters who are battling the West Ranch Fire in Jefferson County. The wildfire is listed at 6 acres and is not far from Morrison.

Although the fire is in a pretty remote area, it is closer to some buildings than crews originally thought.

No evacuation orders have been put in place.

High winds and low humidity on Sunday contributed to the fire’s initial growth. The smoke plume could be seen from parts of the Denver metro area .