ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Low Temperatures Help Firefighters Battling West Ranch Fire In Jefferson County

By Jesse Sarles
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

(CBS4) – Low temperatures on Monday are helping firefighters who are battling the West Ranch Fire in Jefferson County. The wildfire is listed at 6 acres and is not far from Morrison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JG5K8_0dFH3wm000

(credit: Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District)

Although the fire is in a pretty remote area, it is closer to some buildings than crews originally thought.

No evacuation orders have been put in place.

High winds and low humidity on Sunday contributed to the fire’s initial growth. The smoke plume could be seen from parts of the Denver metro area .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Wind Fuels Grass Fire In Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Poudre Fire Authority firefighters responded to a grass fire east of Livermore on Sunday afternoon. The fire is specifically near County Roads 78 and 17. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) PFA officials say fewer than 10 homes were evacuated, and crews are assessing the situation on a home-by-home basis. It’s not clear how big the fire is or if any buildings have burned. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) Firefighters say there are no injuries. They add crews managed to stop the fire from growing toward the north and east. As of 6 p.m., the fire is 45% contained. Firefighters are attacking and working to control the grass #fire. There have been homes evacuated and no injuries reported at this time. Smoke is visible in the area northeast of #Wellington. pic.twitter.com/JZy2PwPDlp — poudrefire (@poudrefire) December 12, 2021 Firefighters say wind is a factor and smoke is visible from the area.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

6 People Taken To Hospitals After Reported Home Explosion

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — Six people inside a Littleton home were taken to hospitals late Sunday morning after an incident near South Broadway and Orchard Road. Firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue found windows on the main floor that appeared to be blown out. Those crews extinguished a fire that was located in the basement. (credit: South Metro Fire Rescue/Twitter) “People inside the home reported an explosion before the fire started,” the agency stated in a Twitter message. (credit: South Metro Fire Rescue/Twitter) The home is located in the 5900 block of South Broadway. (credit: South Metro Fire Rescue/Twitter) The incident response was upgraded to a mass casualty incident due to the high number of patients, South Metro confirmed. All patients were listed in “stable” condition as they left the scene. South Metro safety officers are using thermal imaging cameras to continue monitoring heat and smoke coming from the basement. People inside the home reported an explosion before the fire started, knocking out windows from the home. Investigators on scene gathering more details. pic.twitter.com/6Eb0Bk7O1s — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 12, 2021 South Metro Fire says investigators confirmed there was a gas leak in the home before the explosion and fire.
LITTLETON, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Next Storm Arrives Wednesday With Wind And Mountain Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – As we roll into the middle of December we’re back to unusually warm and dry conditions to start the new week in Colorado. Temperatures over the next few days will run as much as 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will have bouts of wind off and on over the next few days and it will be particularly strong on Tuesday as the next storm approaches from the west. When combined with our warm and dry conditions the gusty wind will drive the fire danger up, especially along and east of the foothills. There’s...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado’s Red Cross Chapter Calling For Donations To Help Kentucky Following Deadly, Devastating Tornado

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado-Wyoming chapter of the American Red Cross says while it won’t send crews, for now, to the tornado destruction in Kentucky, it will help raise money to help their efforts. A massive line of storms moved across the South to the Midwest spurring at least one tornado that moved across more than 200 miles in Kentucky alone. MAYFIELD, KENTUCKY – DECEMBER 11: Postal vehicles sit destroyed behind the post office after a tornado ripped through the area the previous evening on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky.  (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) “This is one of the most devastating...
MAYFIELD, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morrison, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Jefferson County, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: High Wind Warning For Front Range Mountains And Foothills

DENVER (CBS4)- Hold on tight! Wind started kicking up across Denver and the Front Range Friday afternoon as the snow started to wind down. Some gusts popped up above 40 mph briefly sending wind chills into the 20s and teens. Credit CBS4 Wind gusts Friday afternoon. The northern Front Range Mountains and Foothills will be rocked with strong winds that may reach hurricane force in some spots this weekend! With our first big snowstorm moving out we have high pressure moving east from California. Colorado will get squeezed in the middle for Saturday and most of Sunday. Along with that a strong jet stream overhead will divide the to air masses. Credit CBS4 There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range Mountains and Foothills for wind gusts up to 80 mph over the weekend! Anything from 74 mph on up is hurricane force! Credit CBS4 This will set the stage for strong winds thru the weekend in a few ski areas from Summit county up through Winter Park and beyond. Where wind chill temperatures could be below zero. Great snow with cold temps will rule the weekend!
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Dog Rescued From Denver Lake After Falling Through Thin Layer Of Ice

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters responded to a small lake at the Park Hill golf course on Saturday morning after a dog fell through a thin layer of ice. (credit: CBS) Denver fire officials say the dog was rescued, and there were no other injuries. (credit: CBS) The Denver metro area received its first measurable amount of snow this week. With the snow came frigid temperatures on Saturday morning. (credit: CBS) However, those frigid temperatures are expected to evaporate as the weekend continues with temperatures climbing into the 50s and 60s for many areas by Sunday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Tanker Truck Rolls Over In Snowy Conditions On C-470 Offramp

DENVER (CBS4) – A fuel tanker truck rolled over in snowy conditions on Friday morning after daybreak in the southern part of the Denver metro area. It happened on the westbound C-470 offramp to Santa Fe Drive. (credit: South Metro Fire) According to South Metro Fire, there was an “active diesel spill” after the rollover that had to be stopped, and fuel had to be cleaned up. (credit: South Metro Fire) No one was hurt in the crash. (credit: South Metro Fire) The offramp was shut down after the rollover and it remained closed at 11 a.m., several hours after the closure. Update: Fuel has been transferred out of the tanker and into other trucks. Firefighters are washing down the off ramp and all of the water/diesel will be vacuumed into an environmental clean up truck. @CSP_News and @ColoradoDOT will remain on scene for vehicle removal. pic.twitter.com/xexnC4m4Uj — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 10, 2021
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Firefighters Rescue Cat From Atop Light Pole

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Aurora rescued a cat that was atop a light pole. The cat, named “Pantera” had been spotted on top of the pole since Thursday. (credit: Aurora Fire) Crews were able to make contact with the feline atop a light pole near 17th Avenue and Jasper Street. Crews successfully removed a cat from a top a light pole near 17th Ave and Jasper St. The cat named "Pantera" was reunited with its family. No further updates.#AFRIncident #CatRescue pic.twitter.com/3KIILVSXEu — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) December 10, 2021 The cat had been missing from its family home for about four days and was spotted on the light pole on Thursday. The feline decided to stay up there all night, even through the snowstorm that hit the Denver metro area early Friday morning. The cat was reunited with its family after fire crews rescued it using a big ladder.
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Fire Protection
CBS Denver

All Lanes Of I-70 At Eisenhower Tunnels Reopened After Power Outage

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Both directions of Interstate 70 were closed Sunday afternoon at the Eisenhower Johnson Tunnels. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the road is closed due to “safety concerns” between Loveland Pass and the East Frisco exits. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office reports a power outage at the tunnels. CDOT says power has since been restored. All lanes were reopened at around 2:30 p.m. #I70 westbound: Roadway reopened to traffic between Exit 216 – US 6; Loveland Pass and Exit 203 – CO 9; East Frisco. https://t.co/aWA2pNzyCj — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 12, 2021 Colorado State Patrol has no information about the closure or situation surrounding the closure.
FRISCO, CO
CBS Denver

VIDEO: Firefighters Wash Diesel Off 2 Ducks After Fuel Tanker Rollover On C-470 Ramp

(CBS4) – Crews in the southern part of the Denver metro area tasked with cleaning up after a highway fuel spill on Friday found two ducks in a nearby stream that were covered with diesel. A tanker truck had rolled over in snowy morning conditions on the westbound C-470 offramp to Santa Fe Drive and the fuel it was carrying spilled out. The fuel leak continued for an extended period before it could be stopped. The ducks had to be washed off with soap and water. Firefighters were assisted by troopers from the Colorado State Patrol in that effort, and wildlife...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Snow Totals List Shows Wolf Creek, Crested Butte Ski Areas Tie For Most Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – After weeks without snow some much needed precipitation fell across Colorado with parts of the high country measuring the storm in feet over the course of 48 hours. Much lighter amounts fell in Denver, across the foothills and the northern mountains. In Denver it was the first measurable snow of the season, falling about 7 weeks behind schedule. The city missed tying an all-time stretch without snow by just two days. RELATED: Snow Drought Ends: It Was 7 Weeks Late, But Denver Finally Recorded A Measurable Snow (credit: CBS) The following amounts are from CBS4 Weather Watchers, totals reported to the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Nearly 10,000 Customers Without Power In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A somewhat large power outage affected around 10,000 customers in Denver on Saturday night. According to Xcel Energy’s website, one outage near Interstate 25 and Speer Boulevard was affecting more than 7,000 customers and another near 38th Avenue and Federal Boulevard affected more than 2,000 customers. Xcel Energy power outage map on Saturday night (credit: Xcel Energy) Details about the outages have not been disclosed. Xcel’s website says crews are assessing the damage and has not stated a time of restoration. LINK: Xcel Energy Outage Map
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Protect Your Cellphone Signal When Out In Backcountry, Colorado Search And Rescue Team Urges

(CBS4) — The weather changes quickly in Colorado — and Lake County Search and Rescue has some important advice for anyone heading out into the backcountry. They say it’s a mistake that could be a matter of life or death. (credit: Lake County Search and Rescue) “Our mission coordinators would tell you they wish they had a dime for every time a rescue subject’s cellphone died just after the 911 call,” officials in Lake County stated on Facebook. That’s exactly what happened on Sunday, Nov. 28. At approximately 8 p.m., LCSAR was notified of two hikers in distress on Mount Massive. “The hikers said...
LAKE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

South Gap Project Nearly Complete, Paving And Striping Scheduled For Next Spring

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Drivers traveling between Denver and Colorado Springs on Interstate 25 have a smoother ride thanks to the South Gap Project. Construction on the project is nearly complete. (credit: CBS) All lanes opened to traffic at 8 a.m. Friday in the stretch between Castle Rock and Monument. The express toll lanes are free for a limited time. Last month, CDOT, state leaders and legislators announced the 18-mile-long project was finished ahead of schedule. CDOT, however, says there will be some paving and striping scheduled for the spring and summer near Larkspur. (credit: CBS) Construction of the roughly $419 million project started in September 2018 with the goal to ease congestion and reduce wrecks. Along with new express lanes, drivers will notice widened shoulders, rebuilt bridges, road realignment and wildlife crossings. (credit: CBS) Drivers are reminded to not cross the solid white lines; enter and exit at areas with white dotted lines; and obey posted speed limits. Colorado State Patrol will also be in the area the morning the lanes open.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

1 Unit Destroyed, 2 Others Damaged In Apartment Complex Fire

DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters in Denver rushed to a burning apartment on Wednesday afternoon. The 2-alarm fire broke out at 1200 S. Oneida.(credit: Denver Fire) The fire destroyed one apartment and damaged two others. Four people were evaluated by paramedics. No firefighters were injured.(credit: Denver Fire) The #DenverFireDepartment is completing operations at 1200 S. Oneida. The 2nd alarm fire completely destroyed 1 apartment & damaged 2 others. 4 parties were evaluated for minor concerns by @DHParamedics. No firefighters were injured. #DFD Investigators are on scene. @CityofDenver pic.twitter.com/u7ZsqrOXUR — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) December 8, 2021 What caused the fire is being investigated.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Avalanche Watch In Effect As Snowstorm Prepares To Blanket Colorado’s High Country

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – With potentially feet of snow expected in some areas of Colorado’s mountains, the threat of snow slides will increase. On Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center issued an Avalanche Watch through Friday. Forecasters say their biggest concern is the snow that has stuck around through weeks of dry weather. It’s become granular and will become an unstable base for the new snow expected to fall. (credit: CBS) “Anytime we get new snow on top of that. We’re starting to see avalanches. Right now they’re fairly small but as the winter progresses it’s going to change,” said Dr. Ethan...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

‘This Is Offering Them Shelter For The Night’: City Of Northglenn Converts Old Rec Center Into Winter Housing For Homeless

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – With an abandoned building awaiting a new purpose, the City of Northglenn wasted little time to convert its old recreation center into a winter housing facility for people experiencing homelessness. (credit: CBS) “We don’t have the resources that a big city like Denver does to deal with an issue like people without homes,” said Dr. Katherine Goff, a Northglenn City Council member. “It just was a perfect time to make better use of this empty facility,” said Dr. Goff. The idea came together quickly and was approved by the city council on Monday night. The operation should be up and...
NORTHGLENN, CO
CBS Denver

8-Year-Old Colorado Girl Hurt After SUV Hits Her Near School, Drives Away

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol wants to find a brown 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV they believe hit an 8-year-old girl and fled. The crash happened near 53rd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard, near the Ricardo Flores Magon Academy. The child was crossing Lowell Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, school officials told families. CSP says the girl suffered moderate-to-serious injuries and was sent to a local hospital. Authorities are now looking for the SUV with a Colorado license plate of AZQ027. CSP released an image of the actual vehicle involved. (credit: Colorado State Patrol) Further information about the vehicle or the driver were not available. If you know more about the crash or the vehicle and driver, you’re asked to call CSP dispatch at 303-239-4501. School officials say they are “actively looking into crisis support and counselors to help process the incident.”
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Skiers, Boarders Anxious For Winter Storm To Drop Much-Needed Snow In The Mountains

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– The winter storm moving into Colorado is bringing some much-needed snow to the ski areas. The average snowfall per season in Vail is about 189 inches. (credit: CBS) So far this season, Vail has received 52 inches. Vail Ski Resort only has 6 of 33 lifts running. That’s been frustrating for some skiers and boarders, especially those who traveled to Colorado to hit the slopes. (credit: CBS) “Yesterday when I was up there everybody was talking about the same subject. Everybody was kind of bummed out about the snow situation, so yeah everybody’s waiting for it, waiting for a nice storm,” said snowboarder Carlos Rodriguez. (credit: CBS) Rodriguez is from Florida. He noticed this year it is a lot warmer than in years past. CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is predicting a big winter storm that will drop feet of snow in the mountains.
VAIL, CO
CBS Denver

Missing Juvenile Found After Investigators Stop Stolen Pickup Truck On Hwy 13 In Garfield County

RIO BLANCO/GARFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A missing juvenile was among three people who were stopped after the pursuit of a stolen pickup truck started in Craig and ended on Highway 13 in Garfield County. According to a Rio Blanco Sheriff’s Office press release, at about 5 a.m., Craig police originally attempted to pull over a dark blue 2010 Ford F-150 with no visible license plate. The pickup truck did not stop and drove away from police onto southbound Hwy-13, passing through Meeker. At that point, a Rio Blanco deputy began to pursue the F-150, and the truck came to a stop at...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
35K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy