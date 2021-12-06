ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Odds: Seven Prop Bets To Consider For Patriots-Bills Clash

By Sean T. McGuire
NESN
NESN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New England Patriots will take on the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” in what could prove the most pivotal game of their 2021 season. The Patriots, after all, enter Monday’s contest as the No. 1 seed in the AFC after the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

NFL odds: How to bet Bills vs. Saints, point spread, more

Bills -7 (Bills favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Saints cover) Moneyline: Bills -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Saints +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total) Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined. The Saints lead...
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Betting odds: Buffalo Bills open as home favorites over New England Patriots

The Buffalo Bills (7-4) and New England (8-4) are evenly matched in the eyes of oddsmakers. That’s why the Bills are the favorites heading into their Week 14 Monday Night Football clash, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Home teams usually receive a three-point bump, and the Bills are three-point favorites on the early betting line.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 13 early odds: Bills are field goal favorites over red-hot Patriots; Saints home dog to Cowboys

Week 12 in the NFL is nearly in the books with just the Seahawks and Washington Football Team set to go head-to-head during "Monday Night Football." This slate had no shortage of storylines, including that we now have a new No. 1 seed in the AFC in the Ravens, who overcame four Lamar Jackson interceptions to defeat the Browns. Not only was there movement throughout the ever-evolving playoff picture, but there were various other developments over the week that'll almost certainly impact the lines heading into Week 13.
NFL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Monday Night Football NFL Player Props: Patriots vs. Bills

The much-anticipated game of the week between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills kicks off tonight . The stakes could not be any higher for this Monday Night Football game between these two teams. The outright division lead is on the line in this game. As if the game did not need any more excitement, I have four NFL player props for the Monday Night Football action! Let me dive right into it!
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Buffalo Bills#Afc#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Patriots Bills
CBS Sports

NFL Week 13 odds, picks: Patriots upset Bills in Buffalo; Bengals continue to roll against Chargers

Week 13 is upon us and that gives us another full slate of games to bet on. There are a number of quality matchups this week, including some pivotal games that will likely impact the ever-evolving playoff picture as we go down the stretch run. That'll certainly add a little bit more spice to these picks as we look to have another solid run with our locks of the week as we hit on three of our five selections in Week 12.
NFL
ESPN

NFL betting market watch: Winter weather coming, Patriots-Bills total dropping

Winter weather is in the forecast for the Patriots-Bills showdown in Buffalo on Monday Night Football. Midweek forecasts were calling for temperatures to drop into the upper-20s with winds gusting 15-25 mph, according to Weather.com. Stronger winds from 20 to 30 mph, along with rain and snow, are expected throughout the day.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

NFL Week 13 odds, picks: Steelers upset Ravens, Patriots beat Bills to remain AFC East's top team

I'm not sure how much food I ate over Thanksgiving Weekend, but I'm pretty sure I gained roughly 17 pounds, which is kind of a coincidence, because I think that's also how many picks I got wrong in Week 12. Sure, there weren't even 17 games played and the math doesn't add up at all, but when you eat turkey for five meals a day for five straight days, nothing makes sense.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Patriots vs Bills MNF Betting Trends

(Line: -3, O/U 43) Among the relevant trends here, the Patriots are 32-27-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $230 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, New England endured mixed ATS marks when playing on the road (14-15, minus-$250), representing the betting underdog (6-5, $50) and kicking off in the Eastern Time Zone (30-20-1, $800). The ATS numbers for 2021 are more encouraging, with the Patriots going 8-4 overall ($360), 4-1 on the road ($290), and 5-2 versus AFC teams ($280). Also, New England has a 7-1 ATS record from the last eight times it notched 250-plus passing yards the previous game ($590). Conversely, the Patriots are 2-10 ATS from the last 12 times their opponent scored more than 28 points the previous game (minus-$900). For the season, New England's defense ranks third overall against the pass, allowing only 200.9 yards per week. The Patriots offense ranks seventh in scoring offense (28.0 points per game), 12th in rushing offense (115.3 yards per week), 14th in passing offense (240.0 yards per game), and 14th in total offense (355.3 yards per week).
NFL
blackchronicle.com

NFL betting market watch – Winter weather coming, Patriots-Bills total dropping

Winter weather is in the forecast for the Patriots-Bills showdown in Buffalo on Monday Night Football. Midweek forecasts were calling for temperatures to drop into the upper-20s with winds gusting 15-25 mph, according to Weather.com. Stronger winds from 20 to 30 mph, along with rain and snow, are expected throughout the day.
NFL
NESN

Why Matthew Slater Said What He Did In Patriots Locker Room After Win Over Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Slater made sure his Patriots teammates understood just how special Monday night’s win in Buffalo was. “Tonight is one of those nights, fellas, that you’ll remember 10, 15, 20 years from now,” New England’s longest-tenured player said inside the locker room after the Patriots overcame the elements in 14-10 win over the Bills. “You won’t remember the cold — you’ll remember the way we responded. It ain’t gonna come to us easy, fellas, we’re gonna have to fight and claw and scrap.”
NFL
WWLP

Patriots out-run Bills in 14-10 win in blustery conditions

Damien Harris scored on a 64-yard run in blustery conditions in which Mac Jones attempted just three passes, and the New England Patriots shored up their familiar place atop the AFC with a 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs. Bills: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, channels, radio, streaming, betting odds

Seven weeks after falling to 2-4, the New England Patriots are now in the drivers seat in the AFC East. Holding a half game lead over the Buffalo Bills in the division standing, this Monday night matchup will have some serious implications on the outcome of the division. Each team currently has a 50% chance to take home the east’s crown, with a win on Monday Night Football, the Patriots could improve those odds tremendously. Here is how you can follow along on their quest to do so.
NFL
NESN

Why Kyle Van Noy Was ‘Shocked’ By Patriots’ Game Plan Vs. Bills

Even some New England players were stunned by the Patriots’ unprecedented offensive game plan against the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots attempted just three total passes in their 14-10 Monday night win, the lowest single-game total in franchise history and the second-lowest by any NFL team since the 1970 merger.
NFL
NESN

There’s Much At Stake For Patriots In Bills Matchup, But It’s Not Do-Or-Die

Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills might be the biggest game for the Patriots in the post-Tom Brady era. There’s a lot at stake for Bill Belichick’s team, which has won six in a row and currently sits atop the AFC East standings. However, it wouldn’t be the end of the world if New England leaves Highmark Stadium with a loss.
NFL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
22K+
Followers
30K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy