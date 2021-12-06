ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NY

Fayetteville-Manlius boys bowlers race to quick start

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 6 days ago

ONONDAGA COUNTY – During the 2020-21 season, each of the Fayetteville-Manlius bowling teams demonstrated vast improvement that suggested they were both ready to challenge the top area sides.

Getting underway this winter on Nov. 22 at Green Lakes Lanes, the girls Hornets roared past Central Square 3-0, though the F-M boys lost to the Redhawks by that same margin.

Shelby Miner opened with a 512 series and a high game of 180. Help came from Samantha Estock, who had a 409 series, and Avery Page, who put up a 405 set.

Meanwhile, the F-M boys got just one game above 200 – a 203 from Michael Nanno as part of a 545 series. Tom Trisciani (508 series) beat out Adam Koss (497 series) as, for Central Square, Jayden Allen had a three-game total of 614 and William Allen posted a 257 game in his 597 set.

As that went on, East Syracuse Minoa took on West Genesee at Solvay Recreation Alley, with the boys Spartans edging the Wildcats 2-1 as Charlie Euson had a 479 series and Luke Ledika contributed a 439 set.

After the long holiday weekend, F-M was back in action last Monday against Auburn and splitting that match, too, winning 2-1 over the Maroons in the girls portion and taking a 3-0 boys defeat.

Estock’s 459 series beat out the 458 set from Miner, who had the top game of 169 as Page added a 158 game. In the boys match, Nanno’s opening-game 217 led to a 568 series as Koss got a 213 game in his 565 set. Brody Ryan led the Auburn boys with a 688 series that included games of 237 and 235.

Against Cortland a day later, F-M swept the Purple Tigers, with a 3-0 boys win featuring Xavier Greene’s team-best 563 series and 202 high game ahead of a 546 series from Koss and a 537 set from Nanno. For the girls Hornets, Miner had a 529 series with two games of 181 as Estock added a 521 series.

Christian Brothers Academy got underway last Tuesday against Chittenango, sweeping the Bears in a pair of 7-0 decisions where the girls had Eliana Occhino dazzle with a 747 series that included games of 246, 257 and 244 as Cadence Malicek added a 502 series.

Tom Dearnaley shot games of 202, 224 and 196 for the boys Brothers on his way to a 622 series as Ryan Mulhern added a 525 set.

ESM’s girls lost 2-1 to Cicero-North Syracuse, with Emily Blakeman earning a 422 series and Jessica Weaver recording a 385 series.

F-M returned on Wednesday and got a big 2-1 boys win over Fulton, with Luke Teta shooting games of 196 and 183 in his 529 series as Koss bowled just two games, but one of them was a 207. Ryan Yenny contributed a 210 game.

Estock opened with a 245 in the F-M girls match against Fulton and finished with a 543 series. Still, the Hornets lost 3-0, with the Red Raiders’ Alexis Ingersoll getting 10 consecutive strikes in a 289 game and finishing with a 719 set as teammate Addison Nichols had her own 10-strike string in a 288 on her way to a 689 series.

Bishop Grimes had lost its opener to Solvay last Tuesday afternoon, but turned it around against Weedsport two days later, winning by that same 5-2 margin as Tori Coppola led the Cobras with a 370 series.

Meanwhile, CBA’s girls defeated Homer in another 5-2 decision where, again, Occhino put together a string of strikes. Shooting games of 257 and 256, she added a 214 third game to finish with a 727 series.

That overshadowed a 7-0 defeat in the boys match where the Brothers saw Dearnaley earn a 564 series and Matt Craybas a 465 series. The Trojans featured Mike Grant, who opened with 257 on his way to a 672 series as Kyrius Townsend (642 series) was close behind.

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowlers#Bowling#Fayetteville Manlius#Solvay Recreation Alley#Spartans#Auburn#Maroons#Page#The Purple Tigers
