Cicero-North Syracuse, Liverpool bowlers have busy early stretch

CENTRAL NEW YORK – A new, and more regular, season has started for the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool bowling teams, who have plenty of motivation this winter.

Once again, the season will conclude with the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships taking place at Strike-N-Spare Lanes in March, the first scheduled state tournament since 2019.

C-NS got underway on Nov. 22 by sweeping both of its matches against Oswego at Lighthouse Lanes.

In the boys Northstars’ 3-0 win, Jacob Calabria had both the high game of 213 and the top series of 560. Matt Jones added a 502 series, just ahead of a 491 from Jonathan Artz and 477 from Nick Wentworth.

As for the C-NS girls, its 3-0 shutout included a team-best 465 series from Kathryn Artz and a top game of 181 from Brianna Mabee as Trinity Short got a 401 series and Marissa Leone a 382 set.

Things changed against Auburn a day later, at least in terms of the boys Northstars, who were shut out 3-0 by a Maroons side featuring Brody Ryan’s three-game total of 681.

No one on C-NS could match that total, though Nehemiah Bachman’s 209 game was part of a 547 series and Calabria added a 541 series ahead of Jonathan Artz’s 518 set.

Improving to 2-0, the girls Northstars handled Auburn with Leone leading all individuals, her 450 series edging the 441 from the Redhawks’ Marissa Capone as Kathryn Artz had a 410 series.

Liverpool opened that same afternoon at Cortland – and also ended up with a split, the girls winning 3-0 but the boys falling 2-1 to the Purple Tigers.

Mackenzie Gill and Ashley Hardy both had spectacular starts for the girls Warriors, Gill’s opening game of 248 part of a 658 series and Hardy steady with games of 213, 224 and 213 in her 650 set. Makenzi Orsmby had a 518 series and Yilema Russell a 473 series.

As for the Liverpool boys, even a closing 246 game and 644 series from Zach Doing wasn’t enough. Tom Krokis, with a 547 series, trailed the 619 set from Cortland’s Austin Cotterill and 606 series from Jeremie Hale.

Liverpool then lost to Auburn 2-1 a week later. Doing had a 572 series and Tom Krokis closed his 570 series with a 219. Ryan again paced the Maroons with a three-game total of 632.

That took place as Ormsby and Gill led the girls Warriors past Auburn 3-0. Shooting games of 225. 213 and 195, Ormsby produced a 633 series, beating out Gill, whose 197, 202 and 205 were part of a steady 604 series.

The C-NS girls beat East Syracuse Minoa 2-1 that same Tuesday afternoon, with Short shooting a 445 series and Kathryn Artz adding a 431 set.

Two days later, the Northstars swept Syracuse, with Bachman shooting 200, 202 and 208 in his 610 series for the boys and Wentworth adding a 564 set. Again Short led the C-NS girls, her 487 series topping the 464 from Artz as those Northstars improved to 4-0 overall.