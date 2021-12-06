ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

Cicero-North Syracuse, Liverpool bowlers have busy early stretch

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago

CENTRAL NEW YORK – A new, and more regular, season has started for the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool bowling teams, who have plenty of motivation this winter.

Once again, the season will conclude with the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships taking place at Strike-N-Spare Lanes in March, the first scheduled state tournament since 2019.

C-NS got underway on Nov. 22 by sweeping both of its matches against Oswego at Lighthouse Lanes.

In the boys Northstars’ 3-0 win, Jacob Calabria had both the high game of 213 and the top series of 560. Matt Jones added a 502 series, just ahead of a 491 from Jonathan Artz and 477 from Nick Wentworth.

As for the C-NS girls, its 3-0 shutout included a team-best 465 series from Kathryn Artz and a top game of 181 from Brianna Mabee as Trinity Short got a 401 series and Marissa Leone a 382 set.

Things changed against Auburn a day later, at least in terms of the boys Northstars, who were shut out 3-0 by a Maroons side featuring Brody Ryan’s three-game total of 681.

No one on C-NS could match that total, though Nehemiah Bachman’s 209 game was part of a 547 series and Calabria added a 541 series ahead of Jonathan Artz’s 518 set.

Improving to 2-0, the girls Northstars handled Auburn with Leone leading all individuals, her 450 series edging the 441 from the Redhawks’ Marissa Capone as Kathryn Artz had a 410 series.

Liverpool opened that same afternoon at Cortland – and also ended up with a split, the girls winning 3-0 but the boys falling 2-1 to the Purple Tigers.

Mackenzie Gill and Ashley Hardy both had spectacular starts for the girls Warriors, Gill’s opening game of 248 part of a 658 series and Hardy steady with games of 213, 224 and 213 in her 650 set. Makenzi Orsmby had a 518 series and Yilema Russell a 473 series.

As for the Liverpool boys, even a closing 246 game and 644 series from Zach Doing wasn’t enough. Tom Krokis, with a 547 series, trailed the 619 set from Cortland’s Austin Cotterill and 606 series from Jeremie Hale.

Liverpool then lost to Auburn 2-1 a week later. Doing had a 572 series and Tom Krokis closed his 570 series with a 219. Ryan again paced the Maroons with a three-game total of 632.

That took place as Ormsby and Gill led the girls Warriors past Auburn 3-0. Shooting games of 225. 213 and 195, Ormsby produced a 633 series, beating out Gill, whose 197, 202 and 205 were part of a steady 604 series.

The C-NS girls beat East Syracuse Minoa 2-1 that same Tuesday afternoon, with Short shooting a 445 series and Kathryn Artz adding a 431 set.

Two days later, the Northstars swept Syracuse, with Bachman shooting 200, 202 and 208 in his 610 series for the boys and Wentworth adding a 564 set. Again Short led the C-NS girls, her 487 series topping the 464 from Artz as those Northstars improved to 4-0 overall.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville boys indoor track wins at Jensen Relays

SYRACUSE -No one could catch the Baldwinsville boys indoor track and field team during Wednesday’s first session of the Oscar B. Jensen Relays at SRC Arena. Picking up 105 points, the Bees turned back 17 challengers, including second-place Fayetteville-Manlius, who with 79 points was the only side close as Liverpool (53 points) was a distant third.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville swimmers rally, defeat Liverpool 92-84

LIVERPOOL – For a long time, the Baldwinsville boys swim team would find that it could not keep pace with its neighbors from Liverpool, who long dominated the local large-school scene. All of this made Tuesday’s 92-84 victory by the Bees over the Warriors that much more satisfying, as B’ville trailed most of the meet […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
City
Oswego, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Liverpool, NY
Sports
City
Cortland, NY
City
Liverpool, NY
Liverpool, NY
Education
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville-Manlius boys bowlers race to quick start

ONONDAGA COUNTY – During the 2020-21 season, each of the Fayetteville-Manlius bowling teams demonstrated vast improvement that suggested they were both ready to challenge the top area sides. Getting underway this winter on Nov. 22 at Green Lakes Lanes, the girls Hornets roared past Central Square 3-0, though the F-M...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee boys swimmers defeat Auburn

AUBURN – Underway once more, the West Genesee boys swim team proved successful on the first day of December. The Wildcats’ season opener at Auburn saw the Maroons win most of the races on the card, but WG’s superior depth led to an 89-73 victory. Ryan Goshow earned the Wildcats’...
AUBURN, NY
Eagle Newspapers

East Syracuse Minoa, MPH volleyball both start 1-1

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Three area high schools have their girls volleyball teams still play a winter schedule – East Syracuse Minoa, Christian Brothers Academy and Manlius Pebble Hill. Each of them would get underway last week, with the Spartans finding immediate success during last Monday’s three-set sweep of the Oneida Indians. ESM dominated each […]
MINOA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Boys basketball Northstars handle Elmira, 62-47

CICERO – All sorts of noteworthy and worthwhile events surrounded the Cicero-North Syracuse boys basketball team before it even took the court to start the 2021-22 season. To start with, while the Northstars returned several good players from last winter’s 8-4 team, it would not have back star forward Jerrod Hills, who decided to concentrate […]
CICERO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowlers#The Cicero North Syracuse#Trinity Short#Maroons
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville-Manlius indoor track sweeps at MVITA meet

UTICA – Both of the Fayetteville-Manlius indoor track and field teams made their way to Utica College’s Hutton Dome to open their 2021-22 seasons in the Mohawk Valley Indoor Track Association Relays. And each of those sides would win, the boys Hornets earning 86 points to nearly lap runner-up Camden...
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Eagle Newspapers

Boys indoor track Bees triumph at Morse Kickoff Meet

SYRACUSE -Indoor track and field in Central New York returned to SRC Aren a after missing the entire 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 protocols – and Baldwinsville immediately found the win column. The boys Bees piled up 100.5 points to take last Thursday’s second portion of the Jack Morse Kickoff...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee, Solvay bowlers begin new season

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Right before Thanksgiving, the boys bowling team engaged in a pair of matches against Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division foes. At Solvay Recreation Alley on Nov. 22, the Wildcats nicked a point out of visiting East Syracuse Minoa, but no more as the Spartans pulled out a 2-1 decision.
SOLVAY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia boys indoor track flourishes in season opener

SYRACUSE – It didn’t take long for the Cazenovia boys indoor track and field team to make an impact in the 2021-22 season. In last Wednesday’s first session of the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena, the Lakers picked up 65 points, second among 11 teams, trailing only the 79 points […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee ice hockey stops Baldwinsville, Oswego

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Whether the unbeaten streaks were long or short, ice hockey teams from Skaneateles and West Genesee both recorded impressive wins at the tail end of November. The Lakers, who beat the Wildcats 3-0 on Nov. 23 at Shove Park, then routed Fayetteville-Manlius and, in last Tuesday’s...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Hockey Bees humbled by West Genesee in opening week

ONONDAGA COUNTY – There was no gentle way for the Baldwinsville ice hockey team to move into the 2021-22 season. Instead of games against overmatched opposition, the Bees instead met up with long-time rival West Genesee last Tuesday night at Shove Park in Camillus. And while the effort never waned, B’ville was overwhelmed in a […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CBA/J-D ice hockey blanks Auburn, falls to Baldwinsville

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Once again, the area’s pair of varsity ice hockey teams will go across town to play home games during the 2021-22 season. Both Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt and Fayetteville-Manlius will find themselves at State Fair Coliseum, looking to move up the area ranks, though early results indicated how tough that could be.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
978
Followers
1K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy