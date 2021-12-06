ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvay, NY

West Genesee, Solvay bowlers begin new season

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 6 days ago

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Right before Thanksgiving, the

boys bowling team engaged in a pair of matches against Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division foes.

At Solvay Recreation Alley on Nov. 22, the Wildcats nicked a point out of visiting East Syracuse Minoa, but no more as the Spartans pulled out a 2-1 decision.

Lorelai Leskoske finished with a 205 game as part of a 495 series. Alex Bigelow shot a 479 set, with Brian Mahoney’s 404 set one pin ahead of Ian Palmieri’s 403 series.

WG then beat Syracuse by that same 2-1 margin a day later, Leskoske’s 225 game opening up a 511 series. Bigelow contributed a 470 series as Brian Mahoney, with a 414 series, edged Shane Palmieri’s 410 set.

Back in action a week later, WG’s boys team fell to Central Square 3-0. Bigelow opened with a 223 game on his way to a 538 series, well clear of his Wildcats teammates and just ahead of the 537 set from the Redhawks’ Collin Edwards.

But the Wildcats would prevail 2-1 over Fulton Thursday afternoon. Bigelow opened with a 198 and finished with a 508 series, just ahead of Leskoske’s 503 set as Mahoney put together a three-game total of 486.

As that went on, Solvay began its girls bowling season against Bishop Grimes at Strike-N-Spare Lanes, with the Bearcats prevailing 5-2 over the Cobras as Ava DiRubbo shot a 390 series and Carissa Starchurski added a 328 set.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus boys indoor track wins at Jensen Relays

SYRACUSE – For their second meet of the season, area high school indoor track and field teams spent Wednesday and Thursday at SRC Arena for the Oscar Jensen Relays. Marcellus and Westhill had both won sessions of the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet a week earlier. Now, in the second session of the Jensen meet, the boys Mustangs would prevail again.
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CBA’s Occhino bowls 300 game in win over Bishop Grimes

MATTYDALE – In what has already proven a memorable and historic month for Christian Brothers Academy athletics, eighth-grade bowler Eliana Occhino added to that history. Already establishing herself as one of the top girls bowlers in the Section III ranks, Occhino became the first player, female or male, to record a 300 game in the section in Thursday’s match against Bishop Grimes at Strike-N-Spare Lanes.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Solvay, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville boys indoor track wins at Jensen Relays

SYRACUSE -No one could catch the Baldwinsville boys indoor track and field team during Wednesday’s first session of the Oscar B. Jensen Relays at SRC Arena. Picking up 105 points, the Bees turned back 17 challengers, including second-place Fayetteville-Manlius, who with 79 points was the only side close as Liverpool (53 points) was a distant third.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus boys basketball rallies past Westhill

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Though a full winter’s worth of games still lay ahead, it’s doubtful that the Marcellus boys basketball team would ever feel as much satisfaction as it did on the first day of December. Trailing long-time nemesis Westhill going into the fourth quarter, the Mustangs closed on a...
MARCELLUS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowlers#Bowling#Thanksgiving#Central New York#Solvay Recreation Alley#Spartans#Wg#Strike N Spare Lanes
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville girls basketball sweeps to pair of opening wins

BALDIWNSVILLE – A great opportunity to climb to the top of the area Class AA ranks stands right in front of the Baldwinsville girls basketball team. The Bees went 7-3 last winter, second only to unbeaten Cicero-North Syracuse in the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division, and the Northstars had many of its top players, including Jessica Cook, graduate.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Boys basketball Northstars handle Elmira, 62-47

CICERO – All sorts of noteworthy and worthwhile events surrounded the Cicero-North Syracuse boys basketball team before it even took the court to start the 2021-22 season. To start with, while the Northstars returned several good players from last winter’s 8-4 team, it would not have back star forward Jerrod Hills, who decided to concentrate […]
CICERO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Eagle Newspapers

Hockey Bees humbled by West Genesee in opening week

ONONDAGA COUNTY – There was no gentle way for the Baldwinsville ice hockey team to move into the 2021-22 season. Instead of games against overmatched opposition, the Bees instead met up with long-time rival West Genesee last Tuesday night at Shove Park in Camillus. And while the effort never waned, B’ville was overwhelmed in a […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville-Manlius boys bowlers race to quick start

ONONDAGA COUNTY – During the 2020-21 season, each of the Fayetteville-Manlius bowling teams demonstrated vast improvement that suggested they were both ready to challenge the top area sides. Getting underway this winter on Nov. 22 at Green Lakes Lanes, the girls Hornets roared past Central Square 3-0, though the F-M...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

East Syracuse Minoa, MPH volleyball both start 1-1

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Three area high schools have their girls volleyball teams still play a winter schedule – East Syracuse Minoa, Christian Brothers Academy and Manlius Pebble Hill. Each of them would get underway last week, with the Spartans finding immediate success during last Monday’s three-set sweep of the Oneida Indians. ESM dominated each […]
MINOA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville swimmers rally, defeat Liverpool 92-84

LIVERPOOL – For a long time, the Baldwinsville boys swim team would find that it could not keep pace with its neighbors from Liverpool, who long dominated the local large-school scene. All of this made Tuesday’s 92-84 victory by the Bees over the Warriors that much more satisfying, as B’ville trailed most of the meet […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia boys indoor track flourishes in season opener

SYRACUSE – It didn’t take long for the Cazenovia boys indoor track and field team to make an impact in the 2021-22 season. In last Wednesday’s first session of the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena, the Lakers picked up 65 points, second among 11 teams, trailing only the 79 points […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee boys swimmers defeat Auburn

AUBURN – Underway once more, the West Genesee boys swim team proved successful on the first day of December. The Wildcats’ season opener at Auburn saw the Maroons win most of the races on the card, but WG’s superior depth led to an 89-73 victory. Ryan Goshow earned the Wildcats’...
AUBURN, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
991
Followers
1K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy