West Genesee, Solvay bowlers begin new season

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Right before Thanksgiving, the

boys bowling team engaged in a pair of matches against Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division foes.

At Solvay Recreation Alley on Nov. 22, the Wildcats nicked a point out of visiting East Syracuse Minoa, but no more as the Spartans pulled out a 2-1 decision.

Lorelai Leskoske finished with a 205 game as part of a 495 series. Alex Bigelow shot a 479 set, with Brian Mahoney’s 404 set one pin ahead of Ian Palmieri’s 403 series.

WG then beat Syracuse by that same 2-1 margin a day later, Leskoske’s 225 game opening up a 511 series. Bigelow contributed a 470 series as Brian Mahoney, with a 414 series, edged Shane Palmieri’s 410 set.

Back in action a week later, WG’s boys team fell to Central Square 3-0. Bigelow opened with a 223 game on his way to a 538 series, well clear of his Wildcats teammates and just ahead of the 537 set from the Redhawks’ Collin Edwards.

But the Wildcats would prevail 2-1 over Fulton Thursday afternoon. Bigelow opened with a 198 and finished with a 508 series, just ahead of Leskoske’s 503 set as Mahoney put together a three-game total of 486.

As that went on, Solvay began its girls bowling season against Bishop Grimes at Strike-N-Spare Lanes, with the Bearcats prevailing 5-2 over the Cobras as Ava DiRubbo shot a 390 series and Carissa Starchurski added a 328 set.