I watched a three-part, eight-hour documentary about a rock band’s recording session last weekend. Usually, I consider myself among those who can’t get enough of the Beatles. But this experience severely tested that belief. I felt the walls of Twickenham Studios closing in on me as I painfully viewed way too many hours of previously unseen footage. Fortunately, the mop-topped lads prevailed, and I was once again charmed by their personalities and buoyed by their exuberant rooftop performance. Get Back was worth it.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO