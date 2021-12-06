ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate DFL harassment investigation nears conclusion

By Ricardo Lopez
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 6 days ago
An independent investigation into a sexual harassment complaint made by a former Senate DFL staffer that shook up the DFL caucus is nearing its conclusion.

The outside investigator has submitted a draft of the report to Senate Secretary Cal Ludeman, according to Assistant Director of Senate Information Diane Jungbauer.

Ludeman is reviewing the draft report, Jungbauer said, and would hold a meeting with Senate leadership to discuss its findings. Jungbauer said the review would take about a week.

In July, the Reformer reported on claims by the former Senate DFL staffer, Cynthia Callais, who said she had been sexually harassed by Clay Schwartzwalter, who had served as campaign manager to then Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury. Schwartzwalter is half brothers with Sen. Jason Isaacson, DFL-Shoreview, who employed Callais as his legislative aide.

Kent announced​​ a few weeks later she would not run for reelection and would step down as minority leader . Her handling of the complaint received criticism from members of her caucus, including current Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen, DFL-Edina, who at the time resigned her post as assistant minority leader over how Kent handled the situation .

It is unclear whether the completed report and its findings will be made public, but it could serve as a catalyst for the Senate to revise its sexual harassment policies.

The probe was conducted by Patricia Sifferle of Mendota Consulting based in St. Paul.

A request seeking comment from a Senate DFL spokesperson was not immediately returned.

Sexual harassment at the Capitol has attracted scrutiny in the wake of the #MeToo movement and led to the resignations of both GOP and Democratic lawmakers who faced accusations of harassment by political candidates and lobbyists.

Callais first reported Schwartzwalter’s conduct while he served as Kent’s campaign manager in 2020, and he was forced to resign his role. He returned to work for the House DFL as a legislative aide, and Callais later returned to her job as Isaacson’s legislative aide after the election. Schwartzwalter has denied the harassment allegations.

Callais said the harassment, which spanned several months and included what she said were unwanted attempts to kiss her, made her workplace difficult, in part because she was directly employed by Isaacson.

She reported the situation to Senate human resources seeking relief. Schwartzwalter, meanwhile, faced a separate investigation from a different legislative staffer in the House, and he was terminated from his job in the House. He also told the Reformer that when he was terminated, he was unaware the investigation was related to a harassment complaint.

Callais’ claim received no formal investigation in the Senate, and she eventually left the Senate. She now works for Education Minnesota, the state’s teachers union.

The post Senate DFL harassment investigation nears conclusion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

