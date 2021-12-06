ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Feds halt Louisiana program that waives back taxes for employers with misclassified workers

By Wes Muller
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CX1K3_0dFH3IuI00

A new law passed this year that would have waived unemployment taxes and penalties for employers who misclassify their workers as independent contractors will not take effect in January as scheduled because parts of the statute violate federal labor laws, according to the Louisiana Department of Revenue and Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The law had been pushed by the state’s biggest and most powerful business group, the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.

In a bulletin issued Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Revenue stated it was delaying implementation of certain provisions of the Fresh Start Program that lawmakers passed and Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law during the 2021 Regular Session.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The Louisiana Workforce Commission has likewise halted parts of the law after the U.S. Department of Labor found the provisions were “not permissible under federal unemployment compensation (UC) law,” according to an emergency declaration issued by the Workforce Commission.

The Fresh Start Program is scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, 2022, but it will do so without key provisions that lawmakers designed for businesses that have characterized their regular employees as independent contractors — and failed to pay the employee taxes that are required.

Under the program, the state would have waived any prior unemployment taxes and interest for certain employers who agreed to properly reclassify their workers as regular employees.

Worker misclassification is a problem in Louisiana , particularly in the construction industry, and often deprives employees of basic labor rights and protections for workplace injuries, fair wages, family leave and unemployment insurance. It has also put a strain on Louisiana’s unemployment trust fund and has cost the state an estimated $9 million in income tax revenue, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.

Compared to other states, Louisiana’s laws have been lax on enforcement to address the problem. First-time offenders can receive a $500 fine, but that penalty can be waived if the employer correctly reclassifies the worker within 60 days notice.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

Sponsored by Sen. Jay Luneau (D-Alexandria), the legislation that created the Fresh Start Program was championed by business lobbyists and lawmakers as an alternative to heavy-handed enforcement in the hope that it would provide a path for employers who wanted to become legitimate tax payers but have avoided doing so because they would owe large amounts in back taxes.

However, the Labor Department told state officials that they cannot waive back taxes on unemployment insurance because it would violate the Federal Unemployment Tax Act and the State Unemployment Tax Act.

“Waiving employer liability for back UI taxes is not permissible under federal unemployment compensation (UC) law and regulations,” the Louisiana Workforce Commission notice stated.

Luneau could not be reached for comment Friday.

The delay will last until the legislation can be amended in the 2022 Regular Session.

The post Feds halt Louisiana program that waives back taxes for employers with misclassified workers appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

St. Tammany Parish rejects Slidell casino proposal

St. Tammany Parish on Saturday voted down a proposal to build a large casino and resort near the lakefront in the city of Slidell after several months of government lobbying and a multimillion-dollar pro-casino political campaign.  The casino project was rejected by a 26-point margin, with 63 percent of voters opposing it. The measure was […] The post St. Tammany Parish rejects Slidell casino proposal appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
SLIDELL, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

ProPublica: How one Louisiana billionaire avoided paying federal income tax

This story was written by Jesse Eisinger, Paul Kiel and Jeff Ernsthausen. It was originally published by ProPublica. After the Deepwater Horizon offshore drilling rig exploded in 2010, environmentalists surveying the damage in the Gulf of Mexico came upon a mystery. The water had oil slicks that, because of the currents, couldn’t have originated from […] The post ProPublica: How one Louisiana billionaire avoided paying federal income tax appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana may change juvenile detention evacuation policies after Hurricane Ida

A state commission focused on juvenile criminal justice issues recommended Friday that Louisiana strengthen state laws so that  juvenile detainees are no longer evacuated to adult prisons or jails.   Advocates and parents said  36 teens from the New Orleans Juvenile Justice Intervention Center were traumatized when they were sent to Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, an […] The post Louisiana may change juvenile detention evacuation policies after Hurricane Ida appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

St. Tammany voters to decide on proposed Slidell casino Saturday

St. Tammany Parish residents will vote on whether to approve a controversial casino project Saturday. The casino measure is the only item on parish ballot during this weekend’s election.  The St. Tammany Parish Council and Louisiana Legislature voted earlier this year to let parish residents decide whether a new casino can open in Slidell. St. […] The post St. Tammany voters to decide on proposed Slidell casino Saturday appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
SLIDELL, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana lawmakers make bipartisan effort to kill school COVID-19 vaccine requirement

The Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee voted 13-2  in a bipartisan effort to reject adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required immunizations for K-12 schools, daycare centers and higher education institutions during a five-hour hearing Monday.   Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, intends to move forward with adding the vaccine to immunization […] The post Louisiana lawmakers make bipartisan effort to kill school COVID-19 vaccine requirement appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Democrats risk losses in 2022 if they give up on paid leave, advocates say

WASHINGTON — When paid family leave was briefly dropped from congressional Democrats’ massive social spending and climate bill earlier this fall, the outcry was swift. Women and caregivers suddenly were calling lawmakers and advocates, and they were sharing their own stories on social media in huge numbers, said Dawn Huckelbridge, director of Paid Leave for […] The post Democrats risk losses in 2022 if they give up on paid leave, advocates say appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

Grambling proposes $18 million campus fence to increase student safety

Grambling State University has proposed protective fencing around its perimeter to increase safety after having eight shootings on campus over the last five years. The project is estimated to cost about $18 million, according to a letter sent by Grambling President Rick Gallot to the University of Louisiana system board. The university is requesting approval […] The post Grambling proposes $18 million campus fence to increase student safety appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
GRAMBLING, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Supreme Court hears oral arguments over Ochsner vaccine mandate

The Louisiana Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on whether a hospital system can require its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment.  The case of Nelson v. Ochsner began in September as a lawsuit filed on behalf of about 47 employees — most of them nurses — against Ochsner Lafayette General […] The post Louisiana Supreme Court hears oral arguments over Ochsner vaccine mandate appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Taxes#Feds#The Fresh Start Program#Uc#The Workforce Commission
Louisiana Illuminator

Opinion: Four more children dead, and a nation shrugs. Is enough finally enough?

Families in Michigan will set an empty place at the table this holiday season in the wake of the mass shooting at Oxford High School in southeast Michigan that left four children dead and seven more injured. The deaths at Oxford this week came a little more than two weeks before the ninth anniversary of […] The post Opinion: Four more children dead, and a nation shrugs. Is enough finally enough? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
OXFORD, CT
Louisiana Illuminator

‘Hunker down’ is not enough: 2021 hurricane season showed US isn’t prepared

Marina Lazetic, Tufts University and Karen Jacobsen, Tufts University for The Conversation Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans on Aug. 29, 2021, 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina flooded the city. This time the levees held. Billions of dollars invested in reinforcing them had paid off – at least for part of the population. […] The post ‘Hunker down’ is not enough: 2021 hurricane season showed US isn’t prepared appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Congressional Republicans slam treatment of Jan. 6 defendants held at D.C. jail

WASHINGTON — Four House Republicans held a Tuesday press conference to complain about the poor conditions at a District of Columbia jail housing inmates charged with violence in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. But a District of Columbia advocate for prison reform in an interview said that jail and another […] The post Congressional Republicans slam treatment of Jan. 6 defendants held at D.C. jail appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

Biden’s oil and gas policy falls short on climate goals, House Democrats say

 Democrats on the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee on Thursday encouraged President Joe Biden to take stronger action to limit oil and gas production, while Republicans said reducing domestic production would only increase global emissions from overseas suppliers.  In a hearing less than a week after the U.S. Interior Department released a report that called […] The post Biden’s oil and gas policy falls short on climate goals, House Democrats say appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana State Police to hire outside firm to review backlog of body-camera footage

The Louisiana State Police is planning to hire a third-party firm to continue the review of thousands of hours of dashboard and body-camera footage that a seven-member panel of troopers began this summer before being disbanded. State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis discussed the plan Monday at the inaugural meeting of the state Senate Select […] The post Louisiana State Police to hire outside firm to review backlog of body-camera footage appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Workforce Commission writing new workers’ compensation medical billing rules

The Louisiana Workforce Commission is writing new guidelines for workers’ compensation claims in an effort to reign in increasing costs for outpatient medical services. Workforce Commission officials testified at a Louisiana House Labor and Industrial Relations Committee meeting Wednesday. The agency is in charge of setting the rates that medical providers can bill insurers for […] The post Louisiana Workforce Commission writing new workers’ compensation medical billing rules appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
HEALTH
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana senators to hold inaugural meeting of State Police Oversight Committee

A special state Senate committee will meet Monday to review oversight of excessive force incidents and develop new proposals for reforms within the Louisiana State Police.  The Senate Select Committee on State Police Oversight was created in October in response to requests from senators concerned over several high-profile incidents of troopers using excessive force within the […] The post Louisiana senators to hold inaugural meeting of State Police Oversight Committee appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana officials criticize insurance companies after hurricane damage

Louisianians are fed up with insurance companies, speaking of their frustrations caused by slow-moving processes, struggles to contact providers and too-small insurance payouts after two years of severe storms. Hurricane Ida landed in August, devastating large swathes of southeastern Louisiana. Months after the hurricane, people are still living in FEMA trailers or other temporary housing, […] The post Louisiana officials criticize insurance companies after hurricane damage appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana water and sewer systems recommended for $23 million in funding

Louisiana moved forward with putting money into 29 water and sewer projects around the state. The state’s Water Section Commission recommended Tuesday that this initial group of projects — costing around $23 million in total —  receive funding.  The projects would upgrade water and sewer systems in Calcasieu Parish, West Monroe, Natchez and DeQuincy, among […] The post Louisiana water and sewer systems recommended for $23 million in funding appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

At-home COVID tests to be covered by insurance—but details still to come

WASHINGTON — State health officials on Thursday welcomed the Biden administration’s plan to require private health insurers to reimburse Americans for the cost of rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests—though the officials also raised questions about whether the process will be burdensome. Making those tests more accessible will allow Americans to get results quickly and in the privacy […] The post At-home COVID tests to be covered by insurance—but details still to come appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Louisiana Illuminator

Women would sign up for the military draft under defense bill in Congress

WASHINGTON — As the Senate works to finalize a major annual defense measure, there is a bipartisan push to include a requirement that all young Americans — including women — for the first time register for the military draft. The $777.9 billion measure, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, also would allocate millions to […] The post Women would sign up for the military draft under defense bill in Congress appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

Biden to unveil plan to blunt potential COVID surge this winter

WASHINGTON — Reimbursements for at-home rapid COVID-19 tests. Tougher testing requirements for international travelers. More emergency response teams to aid states combating infection spikes.  And another big push to get Americans vaccinated. Those are the latest steps to fight COVID-19 that President Joe Biden will be announcing Thursday, according to senior administration officials who briefed reporters […] The post Biden to unveil plan to blunt potential COVID surge this winter appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

1K+
Followers
723
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy