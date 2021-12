Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Entrust as the 2021 technology leader in the report titled SPARK Matrix™: User Authentication. The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global User Authentication market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The SPARK Matrix evaluation examined Entrust and 30 other vendors by evaluating the company’s product portfolios, technology strategies, market presence, and customer value proposition. The study provides a snapshot of the key market participants and a visual representation of their positioning, along with strategic insights on the ranking of participating vendors in relation to their competitors.

