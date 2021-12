Optevo, the leading provider of collaboration and communications solutions for businesses, has launched its new Adaptive Work Management Platform. The company’s vision about the future of work is motivated by a desire to balance customer experience, corporate success, and work-life balance. Corporate success comes from good customer experience, which in turn is derived from the best employee experience. Achieving these goals requires an adaptable workspace that empowers employees with just the right resources at any given time depending on their need – giving them more time to focus on what they do best while still maintaining productivity levels.

SOFTWARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO