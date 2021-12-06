Mercer County Man, 64, Fatally Struck By Car: Police

A 64-year-old Mercer County man was killed after being struck by a car before dawn Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responding to the pedestrian crash on Route 1 North at the Square of West Windsor found the man, of Princeton, unresponsive just after 6:20 a.m., West Windsor Police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A follow-up investigation found that the driver — a 31-year-old Plainsboro woman — was in the right lane of Route 1 northbound approaching the square as the victim was walking toward the southbound lanes.

The man had just reached the right lane on the northbound side when he was struck by the vehicle — a 2015 Nissan Altima — which continued into the shoulder of the road, police said.

The victim’s name was not released.

All northbound lanes were shut down from Quakerbridge Road to Meadow Road for about 3 hours and 15 minutes for the crash investigation, which remained ongoing, police said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the West Windsor Police Department Non-Emergency line at (609) 799-1222 , use the Anonymous Tipline at (609) 799-0452 or emall the Lead Traffic Investigator Traffic Officer LaRocca at LaRocca@westwindsorpolice.com.

