ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Mercer County Man, 64, Fatally Struck By Car: Police

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uWPv5_0dFH32rv00

A 64-year-old Mercer County man was killed after being struck by a car before dawn Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responding to the pedestrian crash on Route 1 North at the Square of West Windsor found the man, of Princeton, unresponsive just after 6:20 a.m., West Windsor Police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A follow-up investigation found that the driver — a 31-year-old Plainsboro woman — was in the right lane of Route 1 northbound approaching the square as the victim was walking toward the southbound lanes.

The man had just reached the right lane on the northbound side when he was struck by the vehicle — a 2015 Nissan Altima — which continued into the shoulder of the road, police said.

The victim’s name was not released.

All northbound lanes were shut down from Quakerbridge Road to Meadow Road for about 3 hours and 15 minutes for the crash investigation, which remained ongoing, police said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the West Windsor Police Department Non-Emergency line at (609) 799-1222 , use the Anonymous Tipline at (609) 799-0452 or emall the Lead Traffic Investigator Traffic Officer LaRocca at LaRocca@westwindsorpolice.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

42-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a two-vehicle Long Island crash overnight.It happened Sunday, Dec. 12 at about 1:15 a.m. in West Hills.A 42-year-old man was driving a 2009 Nissan Versa eastbound on Jericho Turnpike, near the intersection of East Gate Drive, when the vehi…
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Dad Dies In Vineland Crash

A 28-year-old man died after his car overturned in Vineland, police said.Riyad Fuqua was heading west on West Landis Avenue when his 2006 Ford Fusion went off the road near Mill Road around midnight, NJ Advance Media says citing Vineland police.Such a sad day for another family another mom and dad …
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Accused Of Robbing Nassau County Business

A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with robbing a Long Island business.Yusef Britton, of Far Rockaway, was charged with first- and second-degree robbery, according to an announcement from the Nassau County Police Department on Saturday, Dec. 11.Police said the robbery happened at about 11 p…
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Princeton, NJ
County
Mercer County, NJ
City
Plainsboro Township, NJ
Mercer County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

'Suspicious' Fire Damages Lancaster Visitor's Center

A fire that damaged the Lancaster Visitor's Center early Sunday morning is considered suspicious, authorities said.The blaze outside the Lancaster City Visitor's Center at Penn Square and was spreading to the building when first responders arrived around 3 a.m., according to police.An investigation…
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The West Windsor
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Driver Dies In Route 55 Crash

A 22-year-old man died after he lost control of his car and a crashed in Gloucester County, authorities said.Zachary Hansen, of Commercial Township, was traveling north on State Highway 55 in Franklin Township early Dec. 10, when he veered off the side of the road near milepost 40.8, New Jersey Sta…
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Passenger Seriously Hurt In NJ Turnpike Crash

A 32-year-old passenger from the Bronx was seriously hurt after being ejected from their car in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Burlington County overnight, authorities said.Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 12:17a.m. on the turnpike northbound on the inner roadway at milepost 54.1…
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Nissan
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Woman Killed In Pennsburg House Fire

An elderly woman was killed in a house fire Thursday afternoon in Pennsburg (Montgomery County), WFMZ reports.Firefighters were called to the home on the 900 block of Main Street where they found 71-year-old Betty Press, the outlet says citing authorities.The cause of the fire is under investigatio…
PENNSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Driver Crashes Into 2 Homes On Jersey Shore

A 29-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested after crashing into two homes on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.On Tuesday at 1:21 a.m., Brick Township police were called to Beacon and Round Avenues for a motor vehicle crash, Chief James Riccio said in a press statement.The caller told police that a re…
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
174K+
Followers
31K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy