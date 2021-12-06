ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Potter Reunion Special First Look Teaser Invites Us Back to Hogwarts

By Michael Baculinao
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA month ago, we learned that HBO Max is hosting a Harry Potter reunion special in which we would see the original cast members of the Harry Potter series reunite to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. The news definitely delighted fans and,...

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the HBO Max retrospective special, will reunite Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and other esteemed cast members and filmmakers across all eight Harry Potter films for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise's first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. The retrospective special will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time. Additional Harry Potter film alumni joining the memorable tribute include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch, among others. The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts arrives on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Promo Reveals Full Trailer Coming This Monday

After the shocking revelation at the end of the second film, fans have been looking forward to Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore which will continue Newt Scamander's wizarding journey in the 20th century decades before the events of the Harry Potter series. Filming for the third installment has finished some time ago and a lot are wondering when we will get to see the first trailer. Now, we finally have the date.
All Jurassic Park Movies Ranked From Worst to Best

With 'Jurassic World: Dominion' soon hitting theaters, let's revisit all the 'Jurassic Park' movies. With 'Jurassic World: Dominion' hitting theaters in June 2022, and with the official preview that recently premiered on YouTube, there's no better time to look back at all the 'Jurassic Park' movies!.
The Matrix Resurrections Gets New Trailer as Tickets Go on Sale

The beloved Matrix franchise is getting a revival this month with the release of The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the series. Keanu Reeves is reprising his iconic role as Neo, and every teaser, trailer, or TV spot for the new Matrix film has created more questions, and it looks like that trend continues this week.
Eternals Disney+ Release Date Announced

It has been more than a month since the theatrical release of Eternals and the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick enjoyed a successful box office run. Now it's time for the film to be available to home viewers. Eternals is finally coming to Disney+ early next year!.
7 Must-Have Gifts For The Lord Of The Rings Fans

We're already well into December and the hunt is on for that perfect gift!. We've done some of the hard work for you and picked out what we think are some of the best gifts for The Lord Of The Rings fans at practically every budget, from collectables to unique twists on familiar favorites, here are a few of our top picks to get you started in your search!
George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
Squid Game Season 2 Director References Star Wars To Describe Gi-Hun's Next Dilemma

Squid Game Season 2 will feature some conflict that its creator described as something comparable to that of Star Wars. Hwang Dong-hyuk, the Netflix phenomenon's creator, made this startling Star Wars reference when exploring new possibilities for characters in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
Fans Rejoice Over Charlie Cox's Return As Daredevil in the MCU

It is confirmed! Charlie Cox will really be donning the Daredevil suit once more and Kevin Feige finally said the magic word. The MCU will be having Hell's Kitchen in its future and fans rejoice with the news of his comeback. Kevin Feige officially confirmed the fact that Charlie Cox...
BLACKPINK: Jennie Revealed How She Would Ask Someone Out

Jennie of BLACKPINK appeared on the first season of Village Survival, the Eight. South Korean celebrities always appear and participate in variety shows. Jennie of BLACKPINK is no different, and the same is true for the rest of the K-pop group. In one of her previous engagements, the SOLO singer...
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger's five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father's most memorable scenes from 1991's Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
Kevin Feige Addresses the Possibility of Other Netflix Marvel Characters Joining the MCU

Recently, we finally got our long-awaited confirmation from Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige himself that Charlie Cox's Daredevil will be appearing in the MCU soon. A lot of fans were delighted by the news and are looking forward to seeing his reintroduction. Now, they are wondering if the other Marvel characters from the Netflix shows such as Jessica Jones and Luke Cage will also be joining the MCU soon.
Where to Watch and Stream Bad Moms Christmas Free Online

Here are the best places to watch and stream Bad Moms Christmas as of December 2021!. Where is the best place to watch and stream Bad Moms Christmas as of December 2021? We've compiled an updated list of streaming services that currently have Bad Moms Christmas movie available to watch!
Martha De Laurentiis death: Hannibal producer dies aged 67

Film and TV producer Martha De Laurentiis has died from brain cancer aged 67.De Laurentiis was the wife of producer Dino De Laurentiis, who died in 2010. Her credits included Red Dragon, the Hannibal Lecter film starring Anthony Hopkins, as well as NBC series Hannibal.Her daughter, who she shared with Dino, said in a statement: "My mother was both a warm, generous, optimistic soul – my father always referred to her as his 'sunshine' – and a fierce protector."A treasured wife, mother and grandmother and a friend who touched so many, as well as a nurturer – and protector...
Ana De Armas In, Scarlett Johansson Exits Apple's Chris Evans-Starrer 'Ghosted' With Dexter Fletcher Directing, Skydance Producing

EXCLUSIVE: A different kind of reteam is in store for Ghosted, the Apple Original Films romantic action adventure film to be helmed by Dexter Fletcher. Ana de Armas will reteam with her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans in the film. Scarlett Johansson, Evans' oft-collaborator in the Marvel movies, has amicably exited the picture in what sources describe as a scheduling conflict. Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing, along with Jules Daly. Evans will serve as producer and de Armas as an executive producer. The film's writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), will also be producers....
