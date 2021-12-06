Harry Potter Reunion Special First Look Teaser Invites Us Back to Hogwarts

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the HBO Max retrospective special, will reunite Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and other esteemed cast members and filmmakers across all eight Harry Potter films for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise's first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. The retrospective special will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time. Additional Harry Potter film alumni joining the memorable tribute include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch, among others. The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts arrives on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.
