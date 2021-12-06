Socure Adds Former Chief of Staff in the White House Office of the Federal CIO to Help Public Sector Avoid Billions in Identity Fraud Losses and Revolutionize Public Access to Government Services
Socure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, today announced that Jordan Burris has joined Socure as senior director, product market strategy, public sector. Burris will be instrumental in replicating Socure’s commercial success and leadership in its rapidly expanding public sector business, built to support the government’s digital...martechseries.com
Comments / 0