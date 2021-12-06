ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socure Adds Former Chief of Staff in the White House Office of the Federal CIO to Help Public Sector Avoid Billions in Identity Fraud Losses and Revolutionize Public Access to Government Services

By Business Wire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, today announced that Jordan Burris has joined Socure as senior director, product market strategy, public sector. Burris will be instrumental in replicating Socure’s commercial success and leadership in its rapidly expanding public sector business, built to support the government’s digital...

Top Government Chief Data Officers to Watch in 2022: Federal CDO Council’s Ted Kaouk

Former CDO, Agriculture Department, and Chair, Federal CDO Council. Ted Kaouk believes his biggest achievements this past year were establishing a new cadre of data leadership at the Agriculture Department with an assistant chief data officer in each of USDA’s eight mission areas supported by centralized analytics teams to perform and advance the use of analytics.
POLITICS
Digital Envoy Hires Michael Kercher as New General Counsel/Chief Privacy Officer

Latest Hire Positions Company for Further Growth as it Expands Privacy-Sensitive Data Offering. Digital Envoy, the company that introduced the concept of privacy-sensitive IP-based geolocation and IP intelligence, announced Michael Kercher as its new General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Monica Ho, Chief Marketing...
BUSINESS
Find Out SNAP Benefits Your State Pays for the Rest of the Year

You should be aware of when specific federal and state benefits will be reimbursed and how they will be affected by the holiday around Christmas. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) typically deposits benefits at the same time every month, regardless of weekends or holidays. It is critical to note,...
HEALTH
Esri Uses Kimble for Confident and Collaborative Business Planning, From Resourcing to Revenue Recognition

Kimble PSA enables Esri to streamline resourcing, maximize revenues, and scale efficiently. Kimble Applications, the leading provider of cloud-based professional services automation (PSA) solutions, announced one of their customers, Esri, continues to improve their billable utilization metrics and maximizes their services revenue — since adopting Kimble PSA. Marketing Technology...
ECONOMY
Rising Insurance Costs Add to Public Finance Sector’s Cyber Pressures

The growing pace and sophistication of cyberattacks on U.S. public finance entities has led to rising costs and challenges in acquiring robust cyber insurance coverage. Fitch Ratings says public entities are increasingly required to undergo stringent security audits and adherence to industry best practices in order to purchase cyber insurance. Cyber insurance may become increasingly unaffordable for public entities with smaller budgets as premiums continue to climb and if insurer guidelines necessitate increased staffing and costs to update older systems and software.
ECONOMY
Companies rethink return-to-office plans amid growing number of omicron cases

Companies of all sizes are rethinking their plans to send workers back to the office as the new omicron variant adds another layer of uncertainty. Alphabet’s Google and the nation’s second largest automaker Ford Motor Co. are among those once again delaying their return-to-office plans, while other businesses whose employees have already returned are considering adding extra […]
BUSINESS
Terminus CDP Named a Leader Among Customer Data (CDP) Platforms

Report by independent research firms cites Terminus as “one of the few B2B-focused vendors offering a CDP and an ABM platform as complementary, standalone solutions”. Terminus, the only account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM), today announced Terminus CDP has been recognized as a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: B2B Standalone CDPs, Q4 2021 report. The report cites Terminus as “one of the few B2B-focused vendors offering a CDP and an ABM platform as complementary, standalone solutions.”
TECHNOLOGY
U.S. Demand for Analytics Intensifies as Enterprises Democratize Access to Data, Tools

ISG Provider Lens™ reports show companies using data analytics services and platforms in holistic strategies to help all employees gain insights for business results. U.S. enterprises are investing more in data analytics services and platforms, as employees at all levels gain more appreciation for the value of data, according to two new reports published by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
TECHNOLOGY
Case Study – Marketing 360® Multi-Channel Marketing Strategy Increases Sign Company’s Website Traffic by 65

In today’s day and age, small businesses know that they need a website and online presence in order to secure new customers. After all, a website is where consumers go to learn more about the business, and decide if that business is the right choice for them. Having a website is a must, but it’s just the first step. If that website isn’t visible and showing up organically for search terms, no one will find it.
SMALL BUSINESS
FranConnect Expands Leadership Team, Promoting Ian Walsh to Newly Created Position of Chief Operating Officer

FranConnect, the leading provider of franchise management solutions for driving success in franchise sales, operations, and marketing, announced today it has expanded its C-suite, promoting current marketing leader Ian Walsh to the newly established position of Chief Operating Officer. Walsh is charged with overseeing the company’s cohesive approach to all forward-facing customer operations, from customer enablement and adoption to retention and market development.
BUSINESS
Former Security Supervisor Sentenced to Over Seven Years in Federal Prison for Bank Fraud Scheme Using the Stolen Identity Information of Co-Workers and Job Applicants from His Company

Greenbelt, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte today sentenced Ricardo Carter II, age 38, of Camp Springs, Maryland, to 87 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, in connection with a check kiting and credit scheme using the stolen identity information of coworkers and job applicants to open fraudulent bank and credit accounts, causing more than $119,000 in losses to victim financial institutions. Judge Messitte also ordered Carter to forfeit $119,733.94, which are assets derived from or obtained as a result of Carter’s illegal activities, and to pay restitution in the full amount of the victims’ losses, which is $131,588.24.
CAMP SPRINGS, MD
Entrust is named a 2021 Technology Leader in the User Authentication Market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Entrust as the 2021 technology leader in the report titled SPARK Matrix™: User Authentication. The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global User Authentication market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The SPARK Matrix evaluation examined Entrust and 30 other vendors by evaluating the company’s product portfolios, technology strategies, market presence, and customer value proposition. The study provides a snapshot of the key market participants and a visual representation of their positioning, along with strategic insights on the ranking of participating vendors in relation to their competitors.
TECHNOLOGY

