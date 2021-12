After years of crumbling brick-by-brick, the dilapidated Glendon Hotel has an official date with a wrecking ball. Razing is set to start Monday on what is left of the building at 124-126 Main St. in Glendon. Demolition work should take two to three weeks, and the site will need to be graded after that, Northampton County officials said.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO