Kevin Feige Confirms Charlie Cox's Return as Daredevil in the MCU

The Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere is next Monday, at which point the reviews for this year’s most anticipated movie will come out. A few days after that, you’ll be able to see No Way Home in a theater near you, provided you scored a ticket. Most Spider-Man fans dying to see the movie right away probably know the film’s big spoiler, as it’s leaked everywhere. Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield will play their respective Spider-Man variants in the movie. On top of that, we’ll get a few huge MCU cameos along the way. It’s one thing to be aware of this significant plot detail and quite another to know the full No Way Home plot beforehand.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO