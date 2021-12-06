ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kevin Feige Confirms Charlie Cox's Return as Daredevil in the MCU

By Michael Baculinao
epicstream.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor some time now, there have been rumors that Charlie Cox will be returning as Daredevil in the MCU starting with an appearance on Spider-Man: No Way Home. Cox has been repeatedly denying the rumors, but he has expressed interest in returning to the role if it ever does happen. Now,...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Wolverine Series Trailer Teases “All the Wolverines”

To say that Marvel fans are eager to see how Wolverine and the X-Men will one day fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an understatement. The latest trailer from Marvel for the upcoming intertwined comic book series, X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine, promises the most comprehensive Logan story in his long and complicated past. With Marvel’s history of streamlining comic book canon for popular characters a few years ahead of their MCU debuts, this authoritative arc will likely give some indication of Wolverine’s eventual Marvel Studios introduction.
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Vincent D'onofrio
Person
Kevin Feige
Inside the Magic

Hugh Jackman Reportedly Involved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Reshoots

Hugh Jackman became a fan-favorite among Marvel fans when he portrayed Wolverine in 20th Century Studios’ X-Men franchise. For quite some time, rumors have abounded that The Greatest Showman star will be reprising the role in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, now that The Walt Disney Company owns both 20th Century Studios and Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hawkeye’ Star Fra Fee on ‘Rogers: The Musical’ Envy and Waiting for the ‘Echo’ Call

Hawkeye star Fra Fee may have “accidentally” taken a tracksuit home with him from set, but he’s still protecting the fourth live-action MCU series’ many secrets with glee. The Irish actor and singer plays Kazi, Maya “Echo” Lopez’s (Alaqua Cox) top lieutenant in the Tracksuit Mafia. While Fee won’t reveal if the Tracksuit Mafia answers to Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk from Netflix’s Daredevil, he does admit to feeling envious of the Rogers: The Musical performers. After all, his first feature film role was Courfeyrac in Tom Hooper’s Les Misérables, and he has numerous Broadway and West End stage credits...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home leak features the full plot and the big spoilers

The Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere is next Monday, at which point the reviews for this year’s most anticipated movie will come out. A few days after that, you’ll be able to see No Way Home in a theater near you, provided you scored a ticket. Most Spider-Man fans dying to see the movie right away probably know the film’s big spoiler, as it’s leaked everywhere. Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield will play their respective Spider-Man variants in the movie. On top of that, we’ll get a few huge MCU cameos along the way. It’s one thing to be aware of this significant plot detail and quite another to know the full No Way Home plot beforehand.
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Mcu#Daredevil#Cinemablend
Inside the Magic

New Series Shakes MCU, Proves ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Is NOT Canon

The Hawkeye series on Disney+ may be lagging on views compared to its predecessors WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, but it is setting up to be the one that will shake up the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse the most. Spoilers for Episode 4 of Hawkeye “Partners, Am I...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Daredevil's Vincent D'Onofrio Reacts To Charlie Cox Staying In The MCU As His Own Rumors Swirl

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing, to the joy of the rabid fanbase. Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is nearly upon us, but there are also countless rumors about what’s coming next. Kevin Feige recently confirmed that Charlie Cox will be returning as Daredevil sometime in the future, and now his co-star Vincent D’Onofrio (aka Kingpin) has reacted to this-- while rumors about his own return swirl.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Shang-Chi’ Team on Their Emotional Journey and Continuing the Story

Simu Liu is normally a gregarious presence on set. So it stood out when the actor fell silent in between takes on the Australian set of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Liu was about to shoot one of his most challenging moments, in which his titular character confesses to his best friend, Katy (Awkwafina), that he killed a man at the behest of his father, and now was prepared to end his father’s life. “We knew a lot of the movie hinged on that moment,” says Liu, who marked the day on his calendar and workshopped it countless times...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Marvel might have deleted Hawkeye episode 4’s post-credits scene

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals Four of the six Hawkeye episodes are now streaming on Disney Plus, which means this MCU tale is nearly over. Other MCU shows would have delivered a meaningful post-credits scene by now, teasing a big twist for the approaching finale. While Hawkeye episode 4 turned out to be the show’s highlight so far, it lacks a credits tag, which seems peculiar. However, the episode might have once had a post-credit scene — the one that leaked just a few days ago. But Marvel might have decided to...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Hailee Steinfeld Spotted on Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Set

Could this mean Kate Bishop will appear in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania?. There is little doubt that Marvel fans are loving Kate Bishop right now, thanks to the success of the Hawkeye series. But is it possible that Clint Barton's young protege is already seeking out a new mission in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? A new report reveals that Hailee Steinfeld has been spotted on the set of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania!
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lawrence Rumored to Be Marvel-Bound Again

JLaw in the Spider-Man franchise would be interesting to see. I think we can all agree that Jennifer Lawrence's time in the Marvel Universe divided the fandom and while her portrayal of Mystique was actually above decent, her being the focal point of Fox's now-defunct X-Men franchise didn't sit well with a lot of fans. Now, with the Multiverse in play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's a strong possibility that we'll see her reprise her mutant role in the billion-dollar franchise but according to a new rumor, it looks like Sony Pictures has other plans for her potential return to the Marvel Realm.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Did Hawkeye Episode 4 Debunk Kingpin Theories?

Warning! This episode contains spoilers for Hawkeye! Read at your own risk!. Episode 4 of Hawkeye finally revealed who the leader of the Tracksuit mafia, the gang who wears an all-red jumpsuit who drives “Truck A Bro” which turns out to be the fiancé of the mother of Kate, Eleanor Bishop, as Jack Duquesne was found to be the CEO of the shell company, Sloan Ltd. Does that mean the theories surrounding Kingpin has already been debunked?
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Ant-Man 3 Rumored to Feature Returning Actor as a Different Villain

The Ant-Man film series has always been presented as a feel-good franchise that truly embodies the Marvel Cinematic Universe's overall family-friendly tone. However, there's no denying that the franchise will be undergoing some serious changes in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania with the arrival of Kang the Conqueror who is dubbed as the next Thanos-level threat. Apparently, he's not the only big bad that will wreak havoc in the upcoming threequel and according to a new rumor, another major Marvel comics villain will also be making his grand debut to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Hawkeye Writers Didn't Know About Yelena's Black Widow Post-Credits Scene

The Hawkeye writers only learned about Yelena's new mission after Black Widow was released!. If you watched Black Widow, there is little doubt that you were excited about the post-credits scene where Yelena Belova is given a new target by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Naturally, it also had fans convinced that Yelena will turn up in Hawkeye to go after Clint Barton. However, it looks like a few important people didn't know about the scene. It has just been revealed that the Hawkeye writers had no idea about Yelena's teased connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe show.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Black Panther 2: New MCU Art Seemingly Teases Winston Duke's Upgraded Role

The future of the Black Panther franchise may still be shrouded in mystery but one thing's for certain, Marvel Studios is determined to usher in a new era for the Wakandan hero as a way of honoring the legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman. As it stands, we still don't know what transpires in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but rumor has it that the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe project will introduce a new Black Panther.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy