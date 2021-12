Matthew Kimmell is Digital Asset Analyst and Christopher Bendiksen is Bitcoin Research Lead at major European digital asset investment firm CoinShares. To long-time bitcoin (BTC) investors, it was no surprise that bitcoin surpassed its previous all-time high in 2020. Nor was it much of a shock that it just reached new all-time highs this past month. To them, bitcoin remains a young asset that’s merely going through phases of discovery and adoption, accumulating newfound exposure and unlocking demand from broadening demographics as it matures. Price cyclicality, and its accompanying volatility, is simply par for the course.

CURRENCIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO