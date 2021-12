Today’s The Giving Tree recipient is the Lopez Family. Nominated by a family member making sure her family of six children are taking care of this Christmas. “Emily is my cousin. She is married and together they have six children. They have custody of the two that are not hers. The husband has changed jobs recently and I know Christmas is a hard time of the year for them with six children. I think they would be blessed to get anything for Christmas!”

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO