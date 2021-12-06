ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘The Voice’ Kelly Clarkson’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kelly Clarkson’s 2021 net worth may come as a shock to fans. While she no longer has the pop career she once had, she’s still making money to this day. Kelly is best known as the winner of Season 1 of American Idol. However, she’s been able to secure her own...

Patricia Coll
2d ago

Her ex does not have custody of the children so she should not be paying him that ridiculous amount as you know he will use it for himself not anything for the children. Besides, she is paying totally for the children including their education including college!! He should not get any child support!!

Margaret Cuvelier
1d ago

Kelly you are an amazing lady you deserve everything you have and what you have coming. Brandon & his father was nothing but a gold digger glad you saw the day light in time to put a stop to their greeding plans.I've followed you from the first show on American Idol you earned your place the hard way don't ever look back. your the greatest

Cynthia Simpson
2d ago

Good for her she is hard worker. Would love to see her perform live someday.

goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Absolutely Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson's Big Hallmark News

The Voice and Hallmark fans, prepare for your worlds to collide thanks to Kelly Clarkson. Hallmark’s annual TV movie lineup “Countdown to Christmas” kicked off right before Halloween, and now, only a few weeks before Christmas, there are still many festive titles to watch. Among the upcoming Hallmark movies is a two-part original movie called Sister Swap, which will begin on December 5 with Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday followed by Sister Swap: A Christmas in the City on December 12. In the second Sister Swap movie, viewers will be treated to Kelly’s incredible voice as part of the soundtrack.
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Star Kelly Clarkson Threw Her Shoes at a Contestant in the Most Epic Live Show Ever

The top 20 contestants gave it their all on Monday night’s episode of The Voice — and one coach in particular was especially grateful they did. As the first live show of the season, contestants weren’t the only ones who were hyped up for their performances — coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson were just as excited. In fact, Kelly was so pumped at one point that she even took off a part of her outfit — her shoes, to be exact.
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Turned Away in Tears Singing This Song About Lost Love During Her Christmas Special

Kelly Clarkson has been through so much over the course of more than a year. She’s endured a very public divorce and custody battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, all while performing, hosting her talk show, serving as a coach on The Voice and more. But during her Christmas special last night, the original American Idol gave fans a glimpse of just how emotional this time of year is for her when she seemingly started crying after performing her song “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used to Know).”
Taste of Country

‘The Voice': Jershika Maple’s ‘God Only Knows’ Brings Kelly Clarkson to Tears [Watch]

Jershika Maple didn't win Season 21 of The Voice on Monday night (Nov. 15), but her version of For King & Country's "God Only Knows" may have won the day. The Louisiana native scored high marks from coaches — including her coach, John Legend — and television critics. Whether or not she'll have the votes to move on in the competition remains to be seen. The song was dedicated to the fourth and fifth grade teachers who helped Maple discover she had dyslexia, and it was filled with emotion and power.
Cosmopolitan

Ryan Seacrest’s Net Worth Is Astronomical and I Can’t Deal

Lol, hi, ever wondered how much Ryan Seacrest is worth? I’ll give you a hint: more than most members of the Kardashian family. Literally name a job and Ryan’s done it—from being an executive producer on Keeping Up With the Kardashians to hosting American Idol to launching a skincare and clothing line to having his very own radio show to lurking around the E! red carpet and being vaguely awkward at awards shows. Like, no clue how he finds time in his day to juggle all of this when I can barely manage to get through an hour of my work day without taking a “5-minute break” but, damn. Impressed.
Ok Magazine

Kelly Clarkson 'Putting Herself Out There' In The Dating World Following Brandon Blackstock Divorce, But There's Been 'No Spark At All': Source

Strikeout! Kelly Clarkson has been eager to play the field since she was officially declared single two months ago, but she’s yet to make a meaningful connection, spills a source. Article continues below advertisement. Clarkson, 39, who split from her husband of six years, Brandon Blackstock, in June 2020, “has...
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson Fought Tears During Emotional Christmas Song Performance Amid Divorce

Kelly Clarkson is still feeling the pain of her divorce. The "Stronger" singer and American Idol alum have battled it out in court with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, all while hosting her daytime talk show on NBC and working as a coach on the reality singing competition The Voice. But amid her Christmas special recently, she gave fans an insight into the emotional rollercoaster she's been dealing with while singing "Merry Christmas (To The One I Used to Know)" live.
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Takes Hilarious Shot at Team Kelly Clarkson

As we inch closer to The Voice finale, some of the coaches are more confident about their contestants than others. Of course, country star Blake Shelton is among the celebrity judges that feels he has the best chances of taking home the season win. With three contestants still left in the competition and non in the instant save, Shelton might feel that he has the upper hand.
CinemaBlend

The Voice’s Blake Shelton Amazingly Manages To Rip On Adam Levine And Kelly Clarkson In The Same Insult

Blake Shelton was on fire (at least comedically) when he visited The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, finding a way to brutally rip in to both his past and present rivals on The Voice. Although the cowboy has said that getting married to Gwen Stefani has made him softer, we shouldn’t underestimate the OG coach. He’s still found ways to roast fellow coach Kelly Clarkson during The Voice’s 21st season, as well as his past coaching nemesis Adam Levine. But in speaking to Fallon, Shelton knocked them both down in one fell insult swoop, which is a new level even for him.
Popculture

Watch Kelly Clarkson Absolutely Smash One of the Most Iconic '90s Rock Songs

Kelly Clarkson has expanded her brand as a television personality and talk show host to such a degree that sometimes people need to be reminded of what made her famous In the first place: that voice. The host of The Kelly Clarkson Show slayed a recent round of "Kellyoke," a segment from her show where she performs covers that are sometimes out of her pop wheelhouse.
OK! Magazine

Kelly Clarkson Obtains Private Judge In Divorce From Brandon Blackstock As They Fight Over Montana Ranch: Report

Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock can agree on one thing — hiring a private judge to finalize their divorce. In court documents obtained by Radar, The Voice judge, 39, has brought on retired Judge Scott Gordon, who according to the filing notes will hear and determine “all matters until the final determination of the case.”
