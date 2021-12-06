Mel Kiper Jr. offers strong opinion on Bryce Young's 2023 NFL Draft stock

Alabama once again collected a Southeastern Conference title and two big league-wide individual awards. Quarterback Bryce Young is the SEC’s offensive player of the year and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is the top defensive player, as voted on by a panel of sports writers and broadcasters covering the league. The voting was released on Wednesday. Georgia’s Kirby Smart was the pick as coach of the year after leading the Bulldogs to a 12-0 regular season and into the College Football Playoffs. Bulldogs freshman tight end Brock Bowers is the selection as top newcomer after leading the team in receiving. Missouri tailback Tyler Badie, Anderson, and Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams were the only unanimous picks. Anderson, the Bronko Nagurski winner as the nation’s top defensive player, was named on some ballots as a defensive lineman/edge rusher. He’s leading the nation in sacks and tackles for loss. Young is the Heisman Trophy favorite after leading a 41-24 victory over Smart’s Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game. It was the second straight year Alabama had the offensive and defensive players of the year, with Heisman-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith and cornerback Patrick Surtain taking the awards in 2020.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO