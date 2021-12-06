ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private sector employers

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) - From multinational banks to corner grocery stores, all private employers in New York City will have to require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the mayor announced Monday in the most sweeping vaccine mandate of any state or big city in the U.S. The...

www.whec.com

Washington Examiner

Democrats are realizing mandates and restrictions make for bad politics

The idea that COVID-19 restrictions and mandates were not only politically sustainable but popular was always asinine, and it seems Democrats are finally beginning to figure that out. Politico reported this week that a number of Democratic leaders are trying to put distance between themselves and the vaccine and mask...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Rev. Al Sharpton group to protest de Blasio’s city-sanctioned drug dens

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s sometime political partner, the Rev. Al Sharpton, is protesting his legalized drug injection site in Harlem, charging that city officials are treating the predominantly black neighborhood as a dumping ground for addicted, homeless and mentally ill New Yorkers. “We are compassionate and want to help...
EatThis

New Rules All Americans Must Follow Due to COVID

As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third winter, cases in the U.S. are on the rise and officials are wary about the potential implications of the newly discovered Omicron variant. Last week, President Biden announced new rules and initiatives to limit the spread of the disease this winter, around the same time some local governments adjusted their own ordinances. These are the recently enacted rules that Americans must follow because of COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Federal judge blocks Biden's last remaining COVID vaccine mandate rule on contractors due to 'vast economic and political significance': Judges have already blocked mandate being imposed on businesses or healthcare workers

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the last of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandates for businesses, saying the government exceeded its authority with a requirement that millions of employees of federal contractors be inoculated. The ruling was the latest setback for President Joe Biden, who announced a series of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Joe Biden
Bill De Blasio
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC Hospitality Alliance: Mayor De Blasio ‘Grinch’ For Vaccine Mandate That May Keep Tourists With Young Children Away

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was new fallout Tuesday from the city’s new vaccine mandate which goes far beyond any other in the nation. Mayor Bill de Blasio thinks everything will work out, but many businesses are concerned about the impact it will have on the holiday tourist season, which is just starting to make a comeback. In fact, demonstrators gathered at night outside the mayor’s house in Park Slope, Brooklyn to protest. Police said there were no arrests or incidents, but tensions were high due to the unpopularity of the mandates, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported. The sweeping rules pertaining to private businesses...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Adams’ New Schools Chancellor David Banks Vows Change Is Coming To Dept. Of Ed: ‘We’re Going To Turn Over The Tables’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams introduced David Banks as his new schools chancellor Thursday. They vowed revolution is coming to the Department of Education, and the old way of doing things is out the window. Adams made the announcement outside P.S. 161 in Crown Heights, Brooklyn — where Banks went to school. While it was a homecoming, it also marked a new beginning. “We spend $38 billion, and 65% of Black and brown children don’t achieve proficiency. That is betrayal. You ought to be outraged by that,” Banks told the crowd. “You would get these results if you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbia.com

Court Temporarily Blocks Federal Contractor Vaccine Mandate

A federal judge in Georgia temporarily blocked the Biden administration from enforcing its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors Dec. 7. U.S. District Court Judge Stan Baker issued the order, writing the president likely exceeded his authority with a Sept. 9 executive order requiring that employees of federal contractors and subcontractors are fully vaccinated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

New York's workers must all have vaccine by 27 December

All New Yorkers will need to be vaccinated if they want to go to work, the city's mayor has announced. Public sector employers already have to be inoculated, but the mandate will now be extended to all private sector employees, Bill de Blasio told MSNBC. The policy will take effect...
HEALTH
Connecticut Public

As NYC sets broad vaccine mandate for workers, federal vaccine rules remain blocked

In what the city says is "a first in the nation measure," New York City is now mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for all private sector employers, effective Dec. 27. But elsewhere, federal vaccine rules aimed at some 100 million private sector and health care workers are tied up in a legal morass, with multiple courts now blocking the rules even as the first deadlines have arrived.
HEALTH
heraldcourier.com

Labor Law: Biden Administration's vaccine mandates largely halted for now; companies taking a wait-and-see approach

The three different mandates from the federal government requiring COVID vaccinations for employees are in flux with legal challenges. Most private companies are now taking a wait-and-see approach about implementing the federal mandates, one of which requires businesses with 100 or more workers to have workers get a COVID vaccination by Jan. 4 or submit to weekly testing.
HEALTH

