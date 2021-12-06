Online Threat Leads To Closure Of CT High School

A Connecticut high school will be closed for two more days after a new online threat was made online toward the community, district officials announced.

In New Haven County, Hamden Public Schools received another threat directed toward the high school community, prompting a closure of the building on Monday, Dec. 6, and Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The building was also closed on Friday, Dec. 3 for a separate threat that was directed toward the high school regarding a potential shooting threat or large fight on campus.

Hamden Public School Superintendent Jody Ian Goeler said that the district is working with the police department and Mayor’s office to provide a “proactive safety approach to school reopening.”

When the high school reopens on Wednesday, Dec. 8, Goeler said that there will be increased safety measures in place.

According to Goeler, the threats remain part of an open police investigation. Anyone with information regarding the threat has been instructed to contact investigators by calling (203) 230-4000.

