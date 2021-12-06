U.S., Maryland flags to fly at half-staff to honor legacy of Senator Bob Dole

ANNAPOLIS, MD—U.S. Senator Bob Dole died on Sunday at 98 years of age.

U.S. and state flags in Maryland will be flying at half-staff to honor his life and legacy.

“We call it the Greatest Generation because of selfless patriots like Bob Dole,” Governor Larry Hogan said on Sunday. “I first met Senator Dole as a kid when he was chair of the Republican Party during my dad’s time in Congress. He was always warm and gracious over the years, and brought incredible decency to public service.”

“The First Lady and I ask all Marylanders to keep the Dole family in your prayers,” Governor Hogan concluded.

Flags will be flying at half-staff through sunset on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

