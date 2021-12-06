ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

U.S., Maryland flags to fly at half-staff to honor legacy of Senator Bob Dole

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3POCLL_0dFGzlH500

ANNAPOLIS, MD—U.S. Senator Bob Dole died on Sunday at 98 years of age.

U.S. and state flags in Maryland will be flying at half-staff to honor his life and legacy.

“We call it the Greatest Generation because of selfless patriots like Bob Dole,” Governor Larry Hogan said on Sunday.  “I first met Senator Dole as a kid when he was chair of the Republican Party during my dad’s time in Congress. He was always warm and gracious over the years, and brought incredible decency to public service.”

“The First Lady and I ask all Marylanders to keep the Dole family in your prayers,” Governor Hogan concluded.

Flags will be flying at half-staff through sunset on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

The post U.S., Maryland flags to fly at half-staff to honor legacy of Senator Bob Dole appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 0

Related
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan encourages Marylanders to testify for fair congressional maps during special session

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday encouraged Marylanders to testify during next week’s special session for the fair maps he has transmitted to the Maryland General Assembly on behalf of the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission. Yesterday, the Princeton Gerrymandering Project published its ‘F’ rating for the gerrymandered maps drawn up in secret by legislative leaders. “Gerrymandering has rightly been called … Continue reading "Governor Hogan encourages Marylanders to testify for fair congressional maps during special session" The post Governor Hogan encourages Marylanders to testify for fair congressional maps during special session appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan outlines Maryland’s preparedness efforts for COVID-19 Omicron variant [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Following the first confirmed U.S. case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday detailed Maryland’s preparedness efforts. “The single most important thing you can do to maintain your immunity against this virus and its variants is to get your booster shot,” said Governor Hogan. “Throughout this entire year, we have repeatedly stressed that we are in … Continue reading "Governor Hogan outlines Maryland’s preparedness efforts for COVID-19 Omicron variant [VIDEO]" The post Governor Hogan outlines Maryland’s preparedness efforts for COVID-19 Omicron variant [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
3K+
Followers
846
Post
706K+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy