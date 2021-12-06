Police trace online school threats to students in Lorain, Elyria, officials say

A man was arrested for receiving stolen property at 4:03 a.m. Nov. 28 when police identified a stolen 2020 GMC with a landscaping company logo parked in a Quarry Lane hotel parking lot. The truck was reported stolen from a convenience store parking lot on Madison Avenue in Lakewood earlier that morning and a GPS on the truck allowed police to track it to Cleveland and then Independence. According to Independence Police reports, the suspect was able to use the truck’s keyless start feature to steal it and he was apprehended when he came out of the hotel and entered the truck. A woman with the man walked from the scene and police were unable to locate her. The suspect told police a friend had driven him to hotel in the truck, but he could not name the friend. He added he did not know the woman, but had only had drinks with her at the hotel. The truck was later recovered by Lakewood Police.

LAKEWOOD, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO