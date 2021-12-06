ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police trace online school threats to students in Lorain, Elyria, officials say

By Adam Ferrise, cleveland.com
 6 days ago
ELYRIA, Ohio — Police in two Lorain County cities on Sunday traced online threats to students at different schools, officials said. The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office arrested a student on suspicion of posting a threat to Westwood Middle School in...

