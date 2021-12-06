ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Game Trailers: Guilty Gear STRIVE Fourth DLC Character Revealed

By Tristan
gamingideology.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArc System Works has the fourth DLC character for Baiken Guilty...

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

Destructoid

Guilty Gear Strive Starter Guide series returns with a lil’ Happy Chaos

There’s a brand new character headed to the roster of Arc System Works’ rad fighting title Guilty Gear Strive, and that means — yup — it’s time for a brand new volume in the game’s ever-expanding series of Starter Guides. So, without further ado, let’s take a quick look at the face-smashing abilities of third DLC combatant, Happy Chaos.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guilty Gear#Arc System Works#Dlc
thenerdstash.com

Guilty Gear Strive Update 1.11 Patch Notes

Guilty Gear Strive is set to release its 1.11 update on all platforms tomorrow (November 30) so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch! To preface this update, don’t go in expecting the whole nine yards and a heap of balance changes. It seems that Arc System Works is looking to just make some bug fixes and tweaks to various aspects of the game. While bug fixes are nice, they aren’t anything to write home about either. For those of you that are interested though, you can expect fixes to characters such as Chipp Zanuff, May, Potemkin, and more! Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Guilty Gear Strive in its 1.11 update!
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Guilty Gear -Strive- Patch Note 1.11 is Now Available

Happy Chaos is officially part of Guilty Gear -STRIVE- with Patch 1.11. With more fixes coming to the game along with Happy Chaos. Happy Chaos Added to Season Pass 1 Holders, Individual Purchase Available for Steam. Individual Sale Coming December 3rd for PS4 and PS5. Happy Chaos BGM Drift Outfit.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Anime News Network

Atelier Sophie 2 Game Streams Character Trailers for Ramizel, Plachta, Sophie

KOEI Tecmo Europe is streaming character trailers for the Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (Atelier no Sophie 2: Fushigi na Yume no Renkinjutsushi) game, a title celebrating the 25th anniversary in Gust's Atelier series of games. The trailers feature the characters Ramizel Erlenmeyer, Plachta, and Sophie and their respective voice actresses Rie Takahashi, Yuka Iguchi, and Yuka Aisaka.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Ghostrunner Project Hel DLC revealed, out January

Ghostrunner Project Hel has been announced as the DLC that was teased last week as the Ultimate DLC. In this new DLC, players will be playing as Hel who is one of the bosses from the original campaign. The DLC was supposed to be a small addition but instead a whole extra campaign is here where players descend the tower as Hel, who has her own mission. Hel will play slightly differently too as she is more combat focused, and can take an extra hit over the main Ghostrunner character. There will be six levels in total with Project Hel.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Costume DLC Trailer

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is releasing free DLC featuring new costumes for every character. The DLC is available now on all platforms. The Nintendo Switch DLC will be released later this month.
COMICS
Twinfinite

Terminator: Resistance Annihilation Line DLC Revealed in First Trailer

Reef Entertainment’s Terminator Resistance might not have received the sort of shining critical acclaim that would make it a must-play for all shooter fans, but if you like the Terminator franchise then there aren’t many that feel more authentic in terms of aesthetic and sound design. It’s become something of a fan favorite for that very reason, and today the game’s community has something to celebrate with the release date announcement of its first major DLC, exclusively for PS5 and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Baiken Confirmed for Guilty Gear Strive in January 2022

Given that the previous DLC character for Guilty Gear Strive, Happy Chaos, has only been out for around a week, we didn't think that Arc System Works would confirm its next combatant so soon — but here we are. Set to launch in late January next year, Baiken is returning to the fray.
VIDEO GAMES
StarWars.com

Star Wars: Hunters Gameplay Trailer Reveals New Characters and Battlefields

A droid programmed to be a Jedi, a Wookiee wielding dual improvised clubs, and a masked bounty hunter. This looks like fun. Lucasfilm Games and developer Zynga dropped the gameplay trailer for Star Wars: Hunters today, offering the first substantial look at the upcoming multiplayer, arena-combat game. You can check it out below!
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Chros the official launch trailer

Deep Silver and Fishlabs show the official launch trailer Chorus. This determines the right atmosphere for the space shooter. In Chorus Players take control of the ace pilot Nara, a fugitive seeking the destruction of the dark cult that created her, who must face her haunted past along the way. Together with her sentient starfighter Forsaken, she explores ancient temples, takes part in thrilling zero gravity battles and fights to unite the resistance forces against the cult (known as the Circle) and its leader, the Great Prophet.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl teases December 7 DLC character reveal

Developer Ludosity has dropped new info regarding its cartoon-crossover fighter Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl — the retro-tweaking smash-’em-up brawler will be revealing its first DLC character tomorrow, December 7, the unknown identity of which has led to much whispering from fans on social media. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a Super Smash...
VIDEO GAMES

