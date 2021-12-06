ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Anfield Road Expansion Update!

By Tom
theredmentv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Paul was at Anfield to chat to John Aldridge about the upcoming Legends event, he got the...

theredmentv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Liverpool ace Salah unimpressed by Anfield pitch invader

Lverpool star Mohamed Salah clashed with a pitch invader at the end of Saturday's 4-0 victory over Southampton. As the two sets of players exchanged post-match handshakes, one fan to ran onto the Anfield pitch, with Salah the focus of his attention. The bobble-hatted supporter made it over to the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Diogo Jota 8/10 as Liverpool rout Southampton in easy afternoon at Anfield

Liverpool continued their impressive form in the title race on Saturday afternoon with a 4-0 win against Southampton at Anfield. The Reds got off to the perfect start with a goal inside the first two minutes, as intelligent build-up play between Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson was finished off by Diogo Jota. Southampton looked to respond, with Ralph Hasenhuttl's side playing higher up the pitch, and despite leaving themselves open to the counter-attack, Armando Broja wasted a good chance under pressure from Ibrahima Konate.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Aldridge
Yardbarker

Liverpool release blueprints of what the inside of the new Anfield Road End will look like when 2023 redevelopment is completed

It’s no secret that Liverpool are currently completing a major redevelopment on the Anfield Road End and blueprints for the extension illustrate what it will soon look like. Recent images of some of the first steel girders being laid have been shared online and the project is still on course to be completed before the start of the 2023/24 campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'Greek Scouser' Tsimikas living his dream at Anfield

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas says his "dream came true" when he arrived at Anfield and is relishing the chance to play against AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Greece full-back is set to replace Andy Robertson as boss Jurgen Klopp shuffles his pack during a congested fixture...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool hero Lawrenson: Minamo can be top player - but at Anfield?

Liverpool hero Mark Lawrenson admits he's a fan of Takumi Minamino, though believes he needs to leave to fulfil his potential. Minamino joined Liverpool from Austrian club RB Salzburg in January of last year after the club triggered his £7.25 million release clause. Lawrenson praised the 26-year-old's work rate, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool Fc#Getting On
casinobeats.com

Stake.com updates Vicarage Road branding to support Rainbow Laces

Gaming and cryptocurrency betting operator Stake.com has updated its matchday branding for Watford FC’s upcoming fixture against Chelsea FC, backing the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign. As part of the update, the London-based club’s principal sponsor, in collaboration with Watford and Proud Hornets, will change its LED and other Vicarage...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

VIDEO: PST – Champions League; Rangnick rule; Gerrard’s Anfield return

ProSoccerTalk is back with another year of video content, alongside the written work you’ve come to know, for the 2021-22 Premier League season. Each week ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola will analyze the Premier League action, preview the fixtures, and handle the big news from around the soccer world.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Late Zenit equaliser leaves Chelsea second in Champions League group

Magomed Ozdoev’s stoppage-time thunderbolt consigned a patched-up Chelsea to a 3-3 draw at Zenit St Petersburg and second place in Champions League Group H.Timo Werner thought he had settled the argument with a smart, late second goal in the closing stages, only for Ozdoev to lash home a half-volley from the edge of the area at the death.Juventus’ 1-0 win over Malmo secured top spot for the Italians, leaving defending champions Chelsea sweating on a potentially-tougher draw in the last-16 knockout stage.Werner laid on a tap-in for fit-again Romelu Lukaku in an industrious night in Russia, but Thomas Tuchel’s men...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Man City told to ‘react quickly and move on’ from Leipzig defeat

Oleksandr Zinchenko has called for a quick reaction after Manchester City’s Champions League group campaign ended in frustration and defeat at RB LeipzigHaving already secured their place in the last 16 after winning Group A, City had little to play for as they took on the crisis-hit German side behind closed doors at the RB Arena on Tuesday.Yet after Kyle Walker was sent off for an act manager Pep Guardiola could not defend and Phil Foden and Nathan Ake were withdrawn through injuries, City were left to count the cost of an underwhelming 2-1 loss.“Obviously everyone is disappointed because we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick insists ‘massive talent’ Mason Greenwood is different to Erling Haaland

Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick was delighted by the display of “massive talent” Mason Greenwood and now wants to help him develop physically and mentally.Wednesday’s Champions League encounter against Young Boys was a dead rubber as the Red Devils were already assured of their place in the last-16 draw as Group F winners.It gave Rangnick the opportunity to make 11 changes for his second match as interim boss, with United’s homegrown forward shining brightest and scoring an outstanding acrobatic volleyed opener in a forgettable 1-1 draw.“I think today he also showed not only the quality because of that beautiful...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy